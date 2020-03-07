Cardiothoracic Training Market Is Expected To Witness Significant Growth Till 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the medical education market for the period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global medical education market was valued at nearly US$ 31 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in the number of medical schools and increase in cost of medical education are the major factors expected to drive the global medical education market from 2019 to 2027.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-education-market.html

Increase in Number of Medical Schools to Drive the Medical Education Market