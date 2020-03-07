Carpet Backing Materials Market Challenges Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by 2025

Carpet backing material is used as a protective coat for carpets. Carpet backing material is fused with the carpet to make a backing for the carpet. The backing material is used for all kinds of carpets, ranging from hand woven carpets, tufted carpets, needle felt carpets, flat weave carpets, and hand knotted carpets. Carpet backing protects the carpet from moisture. It makes the carpet more flexible and lighter. Furthermore, it offers more strength and stability to the carpet.

Based upon product type, the carpet backing materials market can be bifurcated into primary backing and secondary backing. Primary backing is the first material or the first layer of backing coated upon the carpet during the manufacturing process. Primary backing looks similar to trampoline material. Secondary backing is a material glued or adhered to primary backing in order to provide strength, stability, and durability to the carpet. Secondary backing is the backing that is visible on the carpet. Primary backing is manufactured from synthetic fabric, while secondary backing is prepared from jute and woven polypropylene. Various raw materials employed in the manufacture of backing for carpets are jute, cotton, polyester and polypropyleneIn terms of technology type, the carpet backing materials market can be segmented into weaving, tufting, needle punching, and coating. Tufting or weaving is the basic methodology of manufacturing carpets. Under weaving, interlacing face yarns and backing yarns are woven into a complete product. Under tufting, specialized multi-needle sewing machines are used for making carpets. Needle punching is a method of carpet manufacturing where matted layer of short staple fibers are punched with barbed needles into a spun, synthetic scrim, and intertwined to form a mat of surface fiber.

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the major regions of the carpet backing materials market. North America dominates the carpet backing materials market due to the rise in demand for carpets. Renovation and improvement in the retail market in the region is one of the major factors driving the demand for carpets. The carpet backing materials market in Europe has been expanding at a sluggish pace due to the economic crisis in the region. Most of the demand for carpet backing materials comes from various refurbishment projects in Europe. Demand for carpet backing materials is high in Asia Pacific. The region is expected to account for maximum demand for carpet backing materials due to the high disposable income of consumers and increase in investments in various commercial projects. High demand for carpet backing materials in major countries such as Japan, India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia is also driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the carpet backing materials market include China Flooring Holding Company Limited, Duochem, Amtico International, Ceramica Cleopatra Group, and Balta Industries.The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.