CBCT Dental Imaging Market Research Report- Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

CBCT Dental Imaging Market Research: Information By Patient Positioning (Standing, Sitting), By Detector Type (Flat Panel Detector), By Application (Implantology, Orthodontics), By End-User (Hospitals & Dental Clinics) – North Americas Forecast till 2023

Market Analysis

Radiographic imaging has recently evolved within a span of a few years from the traditional two-dimensional technique to the three-dimensional modality. The CBCT is considered to be the standard diagnostic care for maxillofacial imaging. Also known as the Cone Beam Computerized Tomography, the CBCT is a type of dental practice that has growing references in the field of dental literature. The North America CBCT dental imaging market is expected to reach USD 360.44 million by the end of the year 2023. The market is growing at CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The dental Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT) is one of the special kinds of X-ray device that is generally used for facial X-rays or regular dental X-rays. This type of technology is mainly used for the production of the 3D or three-dimensional images of the teeth, nerve pathways, soft tissues, and bone in a single scanning process. The growing utilization of the 3D radiographic imaging in the orthodontics industry along with the growing adoption of the CBCT by the dentists has augmented the growth of the North American CBCT dental imaging market. The main factors affecting the development of the market incorporate rising pervasiveness of dental issue, for example, malocclusion, rising consumption of dental administrations and systems, a rising pattern of cosmetic dentistry among others.

Market Segmentation

The North Americas CBCT dental imaging market is divided on the basis of its patient positioning, application, detector type, end user and regional analysis. Based on its patient positioning, the global market is segmented into sitting, standing, and supine. On the basis of its detector type, the North Americas CBCT dental imaging market is classified into image intensifier and flat panel detector. Based on its application, the market is bifurcated into orthodontics, implantology, endodontic, among others. On the basis of its end-user industry, it is segmented into research centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

The North America CBCT dental imaging market is divided on the basis of its two major countries including Canada and the U.S. The U.S. holds the largest market share in the North America CBCT dental imaging market holding near about 85.07% of the total market share.

Major Players

Some of the major industry players in the North America CBCT dental imaging market are Carestream Health (U.S.), FONA Dental, Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), S.R.O. (Slovak Republic), Imaging Sciences International, LLC (U.S.), Gendex (U.S.), J. Morita MFG.CORP. (Japan), NewTom (Italy), KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Planmeca OY (Finland), Sinclair Dental/Dentaire (Canada), Prexion (U.S.), SOREDEX (Finland), Cefla North America (U.S.), Vatech Networks (Republic of Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Villa Radiology Systems (Italy), Hitachi Medical Systems (Japan), among others.

