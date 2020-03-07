CBD Hemp Oil Global Market Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025
CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Market – 2019
Report Description :
Pure CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil is extracted from the cannabis varieties that are naturally abundant in CBD, and low in THC. A specialized extraction process is used to yield highly concentrated CBD oil or pure cannabidiol that also contains other nutritious material such as omega-3 fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, chlorophyll, amino acids, and other phytocannabinoids like cannabichromene (CBD), cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidivarian (CBCV).
Global CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil market size will increase to 1110 Million US$ by 2023, from 150 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2023 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil.
This report researches the worldwide CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kazmira
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Freedom Leaf
Green Roads
Medical Marijuana
Folium Biosciences
HempLife Today
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
NuLeaf Naturals
Aphria
Canopy Growth Corporation
Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp
Aurora Cannabis
Cura Cannabis
CV Sciences
Tilray
Medical Marijuana, Inc
Cwhemp
CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Breakdown Data by Type
Inorganic Source
Organic Source
CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Breakdown Data by Application
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
CBD (Cannabinoid) Hemp Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
4 Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2019)
4.1.2 Global CBD Hemp Oil Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2019)
4.2 North America CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)
4.3 Europe CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)
4.5 South America CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa CBD Hemp Oil Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2019)
5 North America CBD Hemp Oil by Countries
6 Europe CBD Hemp Oil by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific CBD Hemp Oil by Countries
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Kazmira
8.1.1 Kazmira Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.1.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
8.2.1 CW Hemp/CW Botanicals Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.2.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Freedom Leaf
8.3.1 Freedom Leaf Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.3.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Green Roads
8.4.1 Green Roads Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.4.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Medical Marijuana
8.5.1 Medical Marijuana Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.5.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Folium Biosciences
8.6.1 Folium Biosciences Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.6.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 HempLife Today
8.7.1 HempLife Today Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.7.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Cannavest
8.8.1 Cannavest Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.8.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Pharmahemp
8.9.1 Pharmahemp Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.9.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 ENDOCA
8.10.1 ENDOCA Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of CBD Hemp Oil
8.10.4 CBD Hemp Oil Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 CBD American Shaman
8.12 NuLeaf Naturals
….
Research Findings and Conclusion
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of CBD Hemp Oil
Table Product Specifications of CBD Hemp Oil
Figure CBD Hemp Oil Report Years Considered
Figure Market Research Methodology
Figure Global CBD Hemp Oil Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (Kg)
Figure Global CBD Hemp Oil Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)
Table CBD Hemp Oil Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)
Continued …
