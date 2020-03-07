CBD Massage Oil Global Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2024
CBD Massage Oil Market – 2019-2024
Report Summary:
CBD oil is made by extracting Cannabidiol from the Cannabis plant. CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation and can help to manage chronic pain as well as speed healing. CBD massage oil can be applied directly to the skin, made with CBD distillate.
Scope of the Report:
CBD (Cannabinoid) Oil market size will increase to 1110 Million US$ by 2024, from 150 Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CBD (Cannabinoid) Oil.
This report focuses on the CBD Massage Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Blue Ridge Nutritionals
Cannalife Botanicals
Mary’s
Susan’s
WELL
Green King Labs
Citizen
Colorado Cannabis Company
Humble Flower Co
Hapi Hemp
Relax
Purelife
The report studies the value, volume trends, and history that holds a substantial influence over the CBD Massage Oil Market. The various potential growth factors, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, restraints, are also analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of the market.
Table Of Content
A study was undertaken over the global CBD Massage Oil Market to form an in-detailed report over the same. The objective of the study is to describe, define, segment, and forecast the market as per different categories. The report gives a brief overview of the competitive scenario of the market and lists several companies operating in the industry based on their product range, financial stability, and the growth strategies employed by them to maintain their standings.
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global CBD Massage Oil Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global CBD Massage Oil Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America CBD Massage Oil by Country
6 Europe CBD Massage Oil by Country
7 Asia-Pacific CBD Massage Oil by Country
8 South America CBD Massage Oil by Country
9 Middle East and Africa CBD Massage Oil by Countries
10 Global CBD Massage Oil Market Segment by Type
11 Global CBD Massage Oil Market Segment by Application
12 CBD Massage Oil Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continue …
