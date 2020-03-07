Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Prognostic Technologies Market is Estimated to Register a Strong 26.30% CAGR Between 2014 – 2020

Transparency Market Research has recently announced the publication of a new market research report. The research report, titled “Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Prognostic Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for circulating tumor cells (CTCs) prognostic technologies. A market overview, product segmentation, market drivers, restraints, market trends, and competitive landscape of the overall market have been analyzed in this research report. According to the research report, the global CTCs prognostic technologies market is estimated to reach US$2.16 bn, exhibiting 26.30% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

As per the research report, rising prevalence of cancer globally, along with substantial developments in therapeutic monitoring, is expected to propel the global CTCs prognostic technologies market. On the flip side, the high cost associated with CTCs diagnostics, lack of awareness about CTCs prognostic technologies and reluctance for the adoption of these technologies are some of the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of this market in the forecast period.

By technology, the two major segments of the global market for CTCs prognostic technologies include tumor cell detection and tumor cell enrichment. The tumor cell detection segment is further sub-segmented into optical methods and molecular methods. Among these segments, the optical methods segment is projected to exhibit 27.30% CAGR from 2014 to 2020. On the other hand, the tumor cell enrichment segment is divided into immunological and immunomagnetic methods, filtration, and centrifugation. In these sub-segments, immunomagnetic methods accounted for the largest share in the overall tumor cell enrichment segment.

By application, the global market for CTCs prognostic technologies has been classified into colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and others (such as ovarian cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer). Among these, the prostate cancer segment is estimated to exhibit 25.20% CAGR; whereas, the breast cancer segment is expected to register 27.10% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

Geographically, the global market for CTCs prognostic technologies has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among all these regions, North America dominated the overall CTCs prognostic technologies market. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence rate of cancer and increasing adoption of advanced prognostic technologies. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to register steady growth in the forecast period owing to the estimated rise in different types of cancers along with several research and development initiatives taken by the governments and major players.

Furthermore, the research report evaluates the competitive landscape of the global CTCs prognostic technologies market on the basis of several parameters such as company profile, inception details, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Advanced Cell Diagnostics, AdnaGen, Rarecells USA, AVIVA Biosciences Corp., Celula, Veridex, Vitatex, Fluxion Biosciences, Silicon Biosystems, and Epic Sciences.