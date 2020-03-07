Conformal Coatings Market Size, Trends, Analysis and Segmentations By Product Types, Major Applications, And Important Regions 2019-2026

Global conformal coating market is estimated to grow to USD 16.9 billion by 2026 according to a new report published by our analyst. Conformal coating is a protectant that is a polymer or chemical film applied on electronic circuits to keep them free from harsh environmental conditions such as chemical contaminants and moisture in the air. These products maintain long-term surface insulation resistance and ensure the operational integrity of the circuit board.

Rising demand for consumer electronics, advancements in medical equipment, and emerging smart vehicle technologies are some of the prominent factors that broadly make use of these products and are these are driving its market. Increase in consumer disposable income and rising demand for modern electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and other gadgets have tremendously driven the growth of specific products that are used in electronics components.

The global industry constitutes of a large number of multinationals and regional players and some of the key market players include Electrolube, Kisco Conformal Coatings, H.B. Fuller, Cytec Industries Inc., Chase Corporation, Henkel AG & KGaA, Illinois Tool Works, and Dow Corning.

Automotive is one of the fastest growing end-use segments for these products. The emergence of smart electric hybrid vehicles is continuously brimming with technology and has witnessed rapid growth rate as it’s an energy-efficient alternative. To make these vehicles more comfortable, fuel-efficient, and safer, use of electronic gadgets is high in these vehicles and its use is increasing along with rising sophistication of EV. This has led to increased application of electronic assemblies and conformal coatings.

Initially these products were specifically applied to medical and military products as the process and cost were substantially higher per unit. However, with innovative processes and development of material technology, prices of these products have decreased over the last few years. In the current scenario conformal coatings have become increasingly common for electronic components and circuitry.

Some of the recent technological advancements for the market include low viscosity solvent-free conformal coating, parylene-like hydrophobic conformal coating, silicone-based conformal coating for corrosion, and single component conformal coating material to protect sensitive information on PCBs.

These products are of different types based on their material of formulation. These coatings are used depending on their characteristics and required efficiency. Acrylic conformal coating is the largest product segment by material. Polyurethane, epoxy, and parylene are among the fast-growing segments.

Most of the product manufacturers, device fabricators, and PCB assemblers prefer solvent-free conformal coatings for environmental and economic reasons, though, solvent based ones enhance performance. On account of more demand for “green chemicals”, certain resins are growing at a faster pace as compared to the traditional ones such as acrylics.