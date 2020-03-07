Connected Healthcare Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years

Introduction

Connected health is a new model for healthcare delivery which provides healthcare services remotely. Connected healthcare solutions amalgamate data from various sources to provide a holistic picture of an individual’s health.

The global connected healthcare market is expected to reach $105,337.5 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 30.27% during the forecast period.

Globally, healthcare management application will be the fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR of 30.79% from 2016 to 2022, as many programs and campaigns have been started in the last few years in the developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America commands the largest market share of 36.7%, while Asia-Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR of 30.76% during the forecast period.

Monitoring Applications segment accounted for the largest market share of North America connected healthcare market, by application, registering a revenue of USD 2.61 billion in 2015 and expected to reach USD 22.36 billion by 2022. In North America, Healthcare Management is the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at the rate of 30.34% CAGR during the forecasted period. Monitoring Applications segment accounted for the largest share in India, China, Australia, Middle East, and Republic of Korea markets.

M-health services, accounted for the largest share of the U.S. connected healthcare market, registering a revenue of USD 1.95 billion in 2015 and expected to reach USD 16.33 billion by 2022. It also accounts for the largest market segment in the UK, Italy, Japan China, and India. Germany accounted for the largest market share of Europe connected healthcare market registering a revenue of USD 946.5 million in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion by 2022. The UK is the fastest growing region and is expected to grow at the rate of 31.05% CAGR during the forecast period. E-prescription is the fastest growing segment in the Asia Pacific and is expected to grow at the rate of 31.27% CAGR during the forecasted period.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest growing markets for connected healthcare. It was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2022, at the rate of 30.6% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global connected healthcare market include Agamatrix.inc (USA), Airstrips Technology (San Antonio), AliveCore Inc. (Australia), Apple Inc. (USA), Athenahealth Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Co. (US), Cerner (USA), GE Healthcare (UK), Honeywell Lifecare Solutions (UK), and Medtronics (Republic of Ireland)

Study objectives of the connected healthcare market

To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, applications, and its sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Medical devices manufacturers

> Medical devices distributors

> Pharmaceutical companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Service suppliers

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> Asia-Pacific market is valued by USD 2.65 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach by USD 23.8 billion by 2022

> Healthcare management will be the fastest growing application segment growing at a CAGR of 30.79% from 2016 to 2022

> North America held the largest market share of 36.7% in 2015, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth of 30.76% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional analysis of global connected healthcare market

The North America connected healthcare market is poised to reach $3.37 billion by 2022, to grow at a CAGR of around 29.75% during the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific continues to be the leading region during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

> North America

> U.S.

> Canada

> Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Asia-Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> Australia

> Republic of Korea

> Middle East & Africa

> Middle East

> Africa

