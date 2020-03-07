Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Growth Avenues with the Surging Demand in Plumbing & Construction Sector | 2027

Across the multi-faced applications of copper, it provides proven added value to modern life, where commercial and industrial requirements are being met on a large scale. The copper industry’s continuous focus on research, development, and validation of newer concepts to deliver a stream of innovations is transforming all associated businesses, including the copper pipes & tubes market. The role of technology to help meet the surging copper demand is also being evaluated.Constant electric vehicle evolution has led manufacturers to introduce new EV components. Declining battery prices and government incentives for EVs are continuously showering growth opportunities for associated businesses. Copper is essential to EV technology and its supporting infrastructure. As copper pipes are used in electric vehicles, charging stations, and associate infrastructure, owing to its durability, high conductivity, and efficiency, the flourishing EV market is likely to have a positive impact on overall copper demand over the coming years.

Addressing the continual developments in the copper pipes & tubes industry, the TMR study offers detailed information about the current status quo, and the future prospects of the market. The surging demand for HVAC systems banking on the rising construction activities and growing global construction expenditure is anticipated to positively influence the global copper pipes & tubes market growth.Continuous depletion of natural water infrastructure and water resources has pushed the quest for a more viable solution. Copper’s reliability, durability, and long-lasting profile has made it useful in water pipe infrastructure. Its corrosion resistance over lead has resulted in significant replacement of copper in place of lead. A number of cities across Canada and the United States have already begun the process of replacing lead pipes with copper ones. The effectiveness of copper in brining clean water resources to communities, worldwide, is evident through the success of copper water infrastructure in Michigan, Milwaukee, and Toronto.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Condensing coils have been previously manufactured from aluminum, owing to its benefits to manufacturers in terms of high transfer properties and cost-effectiveness. However, the high maintenance costs associated with aluminum coils shifted manufacturers’ focus towards copper tubes. Repairing aluminum is impossible, resulting in the need for complete coil replacement. Moreover, the high thermal conductivity of copper, which is up to 8 times that of aluminum, further solidified their reliance on this metal.The copper pipes & tubes market is expected to generate high revenue over the coming years, as the demand for copper pipes & tubes continues to pick up pace in plumbing applications. Cost-effectiveness, durability, recyclability, and reliability of copper pipes over its counterparts, including plastic and lead pipes are making the first choice of end users for material selection in piping infrastructure. According to the TMR study, revenue from the copper pipes & tubes market is expected to be valued at ~US$ 30.5 Bn, with ~ 4034 kilo tons of sales volume in 2019.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

The increasing demand for eco-friendly copper pipes & tubes, along with the demand generated from varied application sectors, has directed manufacturers’ efforts towards product innovation in terms of compact size and customization, thereby enabling them to expand their consumer reach.