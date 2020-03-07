Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players upto 2026

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is a suite of solutions allowing efficient monitoring and management of a data center in terms of the optimization of data center space, power consumption, and cooling. Increasing energy consumption due to continuous operation of a data center is expected to increase the demand for DCIM solutions. The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market is expected to see growing demand around the world owing to its increased emphasis on energy-efficient data centers. Furthermore, the increasing impact of regulatory norms on data centers is expected to accelerate the market for DCIM solutions. Many DCIM solution vendors focus on reducing energy consumption from cooling systems in data centers.

The IT asset management providers segment includes players offering solutions to improve server space and efficiently manage the data center through DCIM software. The facility management providers segment includes players delivering power and cooling software solutions to data center operators. Consulting and other services segment includes consulting and hardware sensor revenue, which plays an important role in implementing DCIM solutions. The revenue of the global DCIM market stood at US$ 1,810.5 Mn in 2016 which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period (2018 to 2026) and reach US$ 6,862.1Mn by 2026.

The IT asset segment is expected to account for a significant share in the software component segment in the DCIM market throughout the forecast period. The application of DCIM solutions will be greater in IT, telecom, and other segment sectors, due to high demand for data storage among end-users. The IT asset management segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period until 2026, in terms of solutions.

With the high requirement of data centers and increasing awareness about green data centers in the coming years, the North America market is expected to contribute significantly over the forecast period. In 2018, North America was the largest market for DCIM solutions, accounting for about 42.1% share. North America sees high adoption rate of DCIM solutions due to the significant presence of established data centers and DCIM vendors. The U.S. is expected to be a major contributor to the DCIM market in this region. Europe is anticipated to contribute a consistent market share during the forecast period due to growing awareness and demand for additional green data centers over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a satisfactory market for DCIM solutions in the coming years due to growth in the IT and service sectors. Countries such as China and India are expected to witness significant adoption of DCIM-based solutions. Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America are expected to contribute less to the DCIM market in the coming years as compared to other regions. Demand for DCIM software by component segmentation is expected to remain significant in the North American and European regions. IT and other segments are expected to make major contributions to the growth of the DCIM market in MEA and South America.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Emerson Network Power, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp. PLC, IBM Corp., CA Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nlyte Software, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc. (Raritan, Inc.), Panduit Corp., Commscope, Inc., Altrona.a.s.,Cormant, Inc., and Rackwise, Inc.