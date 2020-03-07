Defoamers Market to Reach US$ 7.35 billion by the End of 2025

The global defoamers market is highly fragmented and thus every regional player aims to attain the largest market share. To expand their footprint across the world, many established players are launching operations in new locations. The competition is stiff among players in many parts of Europe, owing to the large presence of silicon-based defoamers companies.

Large organizations possess skilled workforce and the right technology to match the demand expectations. Some companies are taking to mergers and acquisitions to remain prominent in the market. Top five companies in the global defoamers market hold 20% of the total market share. Some of the significant players include DyStar Group, DuPont, Clariant AG, and PMC Group.

The global defoamers market was valued at US$ 2.73 bn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 7.35 bn by the end of 2025. The market is predicted to grow at 4.35% between 2017 and 2025. The demand from several industries is expected to sustain the growth in the next few years.

Regionally, Europe and North America hold the highest share of the global defoamers market. The high demand is primarily due to the sharp growth in construction, architecture, water treatment, and other small sector industries.

Based on product type, water-based defoamers will grow in demand in the next few years. The increasing thrust on environment friendly materials, is forcing consumers to rely on water-based defoamers.

Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings to Emerge as Major Contributors to Growth

Modern architecture has opened doors for lucrative designs in paints and coatings. This has led to huge growth in the paints and coatings industry. At the same time, the growing fascination among people for metal art works is a key trend. Defoamers are used in metal coatings for smooth finishing and shine. These factors augment the growth of the global defoamers market.

On the other hand, the growing importance of saving water and protecting the environment has increased the number of water treatment plants. This has boosted the demand in the global defoamers market. Statistics show that the paper and pulp industry is a leading consumer of defoamers as they prevent growth of bacteria and accumulation of effluents. Another major area of application for these substances is the food industry. With inflating population in most developing countries, the demand for food is constantly rising. This is a positive factor for growth of the global defoamers market.

Compliance with Stringent CFR Worries Manufacturers

The food industry is expected to follow stringent regulations in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) and the USFDA. The issues is that CFR revises its regulations every year, thus making it difficult for this industry to remain compliant with frequently changing regulations. Besides, chances of revision due to unforeseen circumstances add to the woes of manufacturers in the global defoamers market.