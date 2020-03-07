Dermabrasion & Microneedling Market Research Report : Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023

Dermabrasion & Microneedling Market Research Report: By Dermabrasion Device Type (Manual, Motorized), Microneedling Device Type (Dermapen, Dermarollers), Microneedling Needle Material, Indications (Skin Rejuvenation, Acne Scar)- Global Forecast till 2023

Market Analysis

Dermabrasion is a kind of skin resurfacing treatment that is performed surgically by the plastic surgeons or the dermatologists. It is mainly used for the treatment of surgical scare, deep acne scars, and often used for removing the pre-cancerous breeding also known as keratosis. This process also requires a local anesthetic and is treated in the medical centers and hospitals. Dermabrasion is even performed with other dermatology medical processes like laser treatment. After the dermabrasion procedure, the skin appears pink in color which gets blurred within three months. The global dermabrasion & micro needling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period.

Expanding interest for healthy skin treatment choices, a growing number of skin disease woe patients, and developing accentuation on dermatology is gradually driving the market for dermabrasion and micro needling. Besides, the accessibility of different obtrusive and non-intrusive medications for skin issues is further fuelling the market development. Also, advancement in dermatology and cosmetology division, and accessibility of gifted medicinal services experts, for example, a dermatologist is positively impacting the market development. The development of the market is however hampered by high expense of dermabrasion and accessibility of alternative treatment, for example, microdermabrasion and laser treatment.

Market Segmentation

The global dermabrasion & micro needling market is classified on the basis of micro-needling device type, dermabrasion device type, needle material, end user, application, and regional demand. Based on the dermabrasion device type, the market is segmented into motorized dermabraders and manual dermabraders. On the basis of its micro-needling device type, the global dermabrasion & micro needling market is bifurcated into dermapen, derma-stamp, dermarollers, among others. Based on its needle material, the micro needling market is divided into the glass, silicon, and metal. On the basis of its application, the dermabrasion & micro needling market is sectioned as skin rejuvenation, traumatic & surgical scars, acne scar, acne vulgaris, among others. Based on its end user, the global market is classified into dermatology clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global dermabrasion & micro needling market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the industry players in the global dermabrasion & micro needling market are Stryker (U.S.), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments (U.S.), George Tiemann & Co. (U.S.), Delasco (U.S.), Bellus Medical (U.S.), Dermapen World (Australia), Osada, Inc. (U.S.), MDPen (Georgia), DermaQuip. (U.S.), Eclipse Aesthetics (U.S.). Other players are Emage Medical (U.S.), Salient Medical Solutions (U.S.), 4T Medical (U.K), Bellaire Industry (U.S.), Dr. Ron Shelton. (U.S.), among others.

