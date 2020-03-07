Driving Innovation: Global Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Demand and Opportunities 2019-2025

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Introduction

Edible insects are considered as famine food but in recent past years they have joined the conventional food category. In many countries, people eat insects by choice as a part of their food culture. There are many types of edible insects such as centipede, bamboo worms, cockroaches, ants, bees, grasshoppers, cicada, and dragonfly. Edible insects are used to make animal feed as well. Edible insects are easily available, affordable, safe, and can be easily used to make animal feed. In aquaculture and poultry, edible insects for animal feed are used.

The latest market report by PMR on the global edible insects for animal feed market evaluates the opportunities and current market scenario, and provides insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global edible insects for animal feed market during the forecast period 2019-2029. The global edible insects for animal feed market report further exhibits the estimated data for 2019, and forecast data up to 2029 in the terms of value (US$ millions) and volume (Tons).

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the edible insects for animal feed market in five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The edible insects for animal feed market report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers, and various future opportunities for the edible insects for animal feed market.

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Report Description

The report explores the global edible insects for animal feed market for the period 2019–2029. The primary objective of the global edible insects for animal feed market report is to provide insights into the opportunities in the market that are consistently supporting the transformation of global businesses that are associated with edible insects for animal feed. It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global edible insects for animal feed market, and to discover equitable opportunities..

The global edible insects for animal feed market report starts with an elaborate executive summary, market definition of various segmentations that are included, and their respective shares in the market. The report further incorporates the major macro- and micro-economic factors that have an effect on the growth of the edible insects for animal feed market. The report also highlights various market dynamics, which include the drivers and restraints in the global edible insects for animal feed market. Current opportunities as well as on-going trends in the edible insects for animal feed market are also discussed in this report. The edible insects for animal feed report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing and opportunities for the edible insects for animal feed market. It also encompasses a supply chain analysis, which provides a structural view of overall profitability from the manufacturer to the end user in the edible insects for animal feed market.

In order to provide users with a clear view of the global edible insects for animal feed market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market players and their strategic expansions. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of edible insects for animal feed manufacturers on valuable parameters such as key product offerings, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study intensifies the global edible insects for animal feed market attractiveness analysis by insect type, product type, end use, and region.

We collected base data by analyzing the production capacity of key market players and future plans of business and production capacity expansion. During the research phase, we have collected sales volume of targeted products. Based on the collected data for each company, we have statistically analyzed the market share of key industry players. This data is scrutinized from annual reports and company document submissions. In case where data is not available, we interview individuals in the targeted countries to understand the market scenario. Key players are identified based on key parameters such as production capacity, revenue, business presence, and strategic developments. The types of edible insects for animal feed products were mainly identified from product portfolio of market competitors.

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Competition Analysis

Detailed profiles of companies that manufacture edible insects for animal feed are included in the report to analyze their developmental strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key companies in the edible insects for animal feed market include EnviroFlight, LLC, Ynsect, AgriProtein Holdings Ltd, Enterra Feed Corporation, Protix, Entomotech S.L., Kreca Ento-Feed BV, DeliBugs, Haocheng Mealworms Inc, Entomo Farm, NextProtein, Beta Hatch, Nutrition Technologies, Hexafly Biotech, Entobel, HiProMine, InnovaFeed, Nusect, Protenga, and Mutatec.

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global edible insects for animal feed market on the basis of insect type, product type, end use, and region to present a forecast for the period 2019–2029. The market for edible insects for animal feed is segmented as follows:

On the basis of insect type, the global edible insects for animal feed market has been segmented as –

Black Soldier Fly

Orthoptera

Housefly

Silkworm

Mealworm

Others

On the basis of product type, the global edible insects for animal feed market has been segmented as –

Meal (Powder)

Oils

Whole (Dried Insects)

On the basis of end use, the global edible insects for animal feed market has been segmented as –

Livestock Poultry Swine

Pet Food

Aquaculture

On the basis of region, global edible insects for animal feed market has been segmented as-

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Europe (EU5, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, A&NZ, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

PMR Research Methodology

PMR is committed to providing unbiased market research solutions to its clients. PMR follows a robust methodology for deducing the data that is included in the edible insects for animal feed report. A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by an in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period

