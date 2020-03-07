EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) Market – Notable Developments, Future Trends & Future Applications 2024

EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) Market report firstly introduced the EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; Product Specifications; Manufacturing Processes; Cost Structures, Raw Materials and so on. This EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) industry report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime companies (Company One, Company Two, Company Three, Company Four, Company Five, Company Six, Company Seven, Company Eight, Company Nine, Company Ten) which providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Also EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) Market report provides (5 Forces Forecast 2019-2024) an in-intensity insight of the EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) market Share via Region etc.

Intellectual of EGFR Tests (In Vitro Diagnostic) Market: Globally, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women. There are two main types of lung cancer; small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with NSCLC accounting for approximately 80-90% of all lung cancer cases. The 5-year survival rate for patients with stage IV disease is less than 5% as majority of patients present with the advanced or metastatic disease at diagnosis. EGFR is a member of the receptor tyrosine kinase family and a major factor in regulating cellular proliferation, invasion, metastasis, angiogenesis, and inhibition of apoptosis. EGFR is one of the most routinely tested biomarkers in NSCLC.EGFR mutation assays have evolved over the past decade. With numerous detection methods currently in clinical use, the consensus is that an ideal assay should be sensitive, effectively covering all clinically relevant targets with use of limited samples, and cost efficient. Most EGFR mutations found in adenocarcinoma are located in the tyrosine kinase domain. The most frequently encountered mutations are in-frame deletions in exon 19 (around 45%) and a point mutation in exon 21 (L858R), which together account for over 85% of described mutations. These mutations strongly correlate with NSCLC patients responding to EGFR therapies such as the tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) gefitinib, erlotinib, afatinib, and icotinib.

