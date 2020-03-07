Emergency Locator Device Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The global Emergency Locator Device market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Emergency Locator Device market.

Emergency beacon transmitters witness high demand from navy and air force which install these equipment in ships and aircrafts to enable security and safety from unforeseen accidents such as equipment malfunction, capsizing and fire. The emergency beacon transmitter are used for sending distress signals. These signals are detected by Low Earth Orbit Search and Rescue (LEOSAR) and Geostationary Search and Rescue (GEOSAR) satellites and sent to associated ground receiving stations.

Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market is experiencing high demand due to the availability of devices equipped with advanced technologies. Earlier, devices are used for distress signals were not reliable as they could not provide accurate information about the location. However, new 406 MHz emergency beacon transmitter is equipped with a global position system (GPS) receiver which can provide exact location from where the distress signals have been received. This has resulted in the increase in demand of emergency beacon transmitters.

However, high installation and maintenance cost of the emergency beacon transmitter is hindering the market growth. Further, licensing and regulation is also one of the major challenges for the vendors. An emergency beacon transmitter vendor needs to register its emergency beacon. Failure to register it or notify the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) about any beacon ownership change could lead to penalties by the Federal Communications Commission.

A technological trend which has been noticed in the market is emergency beacon transmitter watches. These are suitable for those who travel in remote and risky places. The watch comes with a dual-channel emergency satellite transmitter which gets activated by twisting and pulling the watch knob. The watch holds a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) category 2 beacon micro-transmitter and is priced between US$ 17,000 and US$ 18,000.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market: Market Segmentation

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market can be divided into two segments, based on type and end-users.

Segmentation on basis of type in Emergency Beacon Transmitter market:

The segments in Emergency Beacon Transmitter market by type include:

Emergency Position Indicator Radio Beacon

Emergency Locator Transmitter

Personal Locator Beacon

Segmentation on basis of end-users for Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market:

The major segments of Emergency Beacon Transmitter market on basis of end-users include:

Aviation

Maritime

Military

Others

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Emergency Beacon Transmitter market include Honeywell International, Inc., ACR Electronics, Inc., Emergency Beacon Corporation, McMurdo Group, ACK Technologies, Inc. Thales Group and Cobham Plc. among others.

