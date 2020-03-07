Emerging Opportunities in Dimethyl Dicarbonate Market with Current Trends Analysis

Dimethyl Dicarbonate Market Outlook:

Dimethyl dicarbonate is a synthetic preservative used mostly as a beverage preservative. The packaged food industry is witnessing steady growth owing to which substantial growth is being witnessed in the food preservation industry. Dimethyl dicarbonate is used in wines as it inhibits the growth of wine spoilage yeasts. Due to its versatile nature, dimethyl dicarbonate also finds applications in non-alcoholic beverages where it is used to stabilize carbonated or non-carbonated beverages, such as iced tea and flavored water. Dimethyl dicarbonate is easily available and is thus, relatively inexpensive.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Dimethyl dicarbonate penetrates cells and deactivates enzymes, leading to the destruction of microorganisms. When added to a beverage, dimethyl dicarbonate rapidly breaks down into negligible amounts of methanol and carbon dioxide — two naturally occurring compounds in many beverages, such as fruit and vegetable juices and wines. It has no effect on the taste, smell or colour of the beverage. Dimethyl dicarbonate is suitable for carbonated or non-carbonated juice beverages, isotonic sports beverages, iced teas and flavored water and wines.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Growth of Beverages Industry and Use of Preservatives is Driving Dimethyl Dicarbonate Market

In the current market scenario, preservatives are witnessing strong traction in the food and beverage industry. Synthetic preservatives, such as dimethyl dicarbonate, reduce the cost of the final product and thus, boost the demand for food products. Supply side participants are getting attracted towards dimethyl dicarbonate. Dimethyl dicarbonate is a very popular preservative in the beverages industry and finds applications in most of the beverages. Dimethyl dicarbonate also helps extend the shelf life of products, thereby making them more consumer-centric.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to lead the global dimethyl dicarbonate market owing to high demand for food preservatives from the food industry in the region. Industrialization of dairy and meat industry is also one of the significant factors expected to push the growth of dimethyl dicarbonate market in the region. Europe and North America are expected to record significant growth share over the forecast period owing to high adoption of environmental-friendly chemicals in food and feed. Therefore, the overall market of dimethyl carbonate market is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Global Dimethyl Dicarbonate Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Dimethyl Dicarbonate market are Santa Cruz Biotechnology, EMD Millipore, DrinkStar, BOC Sciences, Lanxess, Shanghai Worldyang Chemical, Hangzhou Element Additive Technology, Hangzhou FandaChem and Chihon Biotechnology, among others.