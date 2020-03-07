Estonia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2019-2023, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Telia Estonia, Tele2 Estonia, Elisa Telia Estonia, Elisa, Starman, STV, Viasat

WiseGuyReports.com “Estonia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to its Research Database.

Estonia’s telcos extend NB-IoT nationally

Estonia’s telecom market continues to benefit from a range of regulatory measures which have encouraged competition, enabling alternative operators to chip away at the fixed-line market share of the incumbent Telia. Fixed-line infrastructure upgrades have been geared to supporting bundled offerings, and this process has prompted Telia to stop services based on DSL by the end of 2020 and instead rely on infrastructure geared to VDSL, fibre and G.fast, supplemented by LTE in rural areas.

The country has one of the most advanced mobile markets in Europe, the result of considerable investment from the mobile network operators Telia, Elisa and Tele2. The market enjoys effective competition between these MNOs, although the MVNO sector remains underdeveloped. Operator investment in new technologies has supported the fast developing mobile broadband sector. Telia and its vendor partners launched a 5G testbed in January 2019 and the sector is expected to underpin revenue growth in coming years once services become commercially available from about 2020.

Progressive government policies on broadband infrastructure and an active regulatory regime have also contributed to Estonia having one of the highest broadband penetration rates in Europe. Broadband is available via a range of fixed-line and wireless technologies, with ADSL2+, FttP, cable, Wi-Fi, WiMAX and HSPA/LTE platforms widely available. Elisa’s consolidation with the principal cableco Starman in April 2017 has enabled the operator to offer a more comprehensive suite of bundled services, and so compete more effectively with Telia.

Key developments:

Telia Estonia, TalTech University and Ericsson launch testbed 5G network;

Regulator auctions spectrum in the 2.6GHz band for LTE and 5G services;

Elisa extending LTE-A services;

Tele2 launches platform to manage M2M connections;

Telia Estonia’s Narrowband-IoT network providing national coverage;

Government commits €20 million to rural broadband program;

Telia Estonia planning to close DSL-based services by end-2020;

Report update includes operator data to Q4 2018, Statistics Estonia data to June 2018, the regulators market data updates and 2017 annual report, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telia Estonia, Tele2 Estonia, Elisa Telia Estonia, Elisa, Starman, STV, Viasat, Levira, Baltic Broadband

Henry LancasterFebruary 2019

