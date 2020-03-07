Excellent Growth of IGBT Module Market 2025 – Key Players Like Fuji Electric, SEMIKRON, Hitachi, ABB, CRRC
IGBT Module Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includesOverview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the IGBT Module industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, IGBT Module market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
This report presents the worldwide IGBT Module market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The IGBT is used in medium- to high-power applications like switched-mode power supplies, traction motor control and induction heating. Large IGBT modules typically consist of many devices in parallel and can have very high current-handling capabilities in the order of hundreds of amperes with blocking voltages of 6500 V.
At present, in developed countries, the IGBT Module industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese IGBT Module production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
The IGBT Module market was valued at 3930 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 7700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for IGBT Module.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Mitsubishi Electric
Infineon Technologies (IR)
Fuji Electric
SEMIKRON
Hitachi
ON Semiconductor (Fairchild)
ABB
IXYS Corporation
Starpower Semiconductor
CRRC
Vishay
MacMic
IGBT Module Breakdown Data by Type
Standars IGBT Modules
CIB/PIM
IPM
IGBT Module Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial Drives
Consumer
Automotive
Renewables
Traction
Others
IGBT Module Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
IGBT Module Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe…
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global IGBT Module status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key IGBT Module manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
