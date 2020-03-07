Exhaust Sensor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Exhaust Sensors sense the exhaust from the automobile and determine the appropriate fuel mixture in order to reduce the emissions from the exhaust. Exhaust sensors are primarily used in automotive industry and they are very important for automobile efficiency, safety, comfort and for monitoring emissions. Due to increasing environment awareness among the people and increasing global warming led various governments to implement strict exhaust norms on emissions. These norms and regulations imposed by government encourages exhaust sensors manufacturers to improve their engineering and target market with advanced products and technology. Exhaust sensors are commercially attractive market which can grow at faster rate.

In past couple of years exhaust sensor market witnessed a few technological advancements such as adoption of Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), as a result of which manufacturers are able to manufacture miniaturized form of advanced sensors with increased accuracy, reliability and its response time which enables integrators to easily deployable into vehicles.

Market drivers & challenges:

Thedemand for exhaust sensor is likely to increase due to strict emission norms worldwide and due to growing automobile market. Many automobile manufacturers are readily implementing electronics instruments into the vehicles for the sack of safety, comfort ability and stability, which increases demand for exhaust sensors into the automobiles. Recently mergers and acquisitions have been observed by key players of exhaust sensor market in order to expand their market share. In order to meet governmentguidelines, automobile manufacturers are installing large number of exhaust sensor in their vehicles.

Manufacturers also investing largely in R&D facilities to create more efficient exhaust sensors in order to sustain in highly competitive world, which is a major factor driving global exhaust sensor market.

Market Segmentation:

Exhaust sensor market is segmented on the basis of sensor type, type of vehicle and geography.

On the basis of sensor type global exhaust sensor market is segmented into oxygen sensor, particulate matter sensor, exhaust temperature sensor, NOx sensor, engine coolant sensor and mass air flow sensor.

On the basis of vehicle type, global exhaust sensor market is segmented into motorcycle, passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.

Global exhaust sensor market is also segmented on the basis of region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Asia pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among all aforementioned regions Asia Pacific region is expected to dominant the market due to high sell of cost effective sensors provided by Chinese manufacturers across the globe.

Market overview & Key Market Players:

Europe is second most contributor of exhaust sensors in the exhaust sensor market as majority of key players have establishments in Europe and also introduction and adoption of Euro norms is fuelling the growth of exhaust sensor market in the region.

Global exhaust sensors market have several established key players and also medium and small scale enterprises. The global players are expanding their reach by mergers and acquisitions and small & medium enterprises struggle to meet the quality and also to comply with the norms and regulations laid down by regional government.

Few of exhaust sensor market key players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., Hitachi Automotive systems Ltd, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, ABB etc and others.

Regional analysis for global exhaust sensor market includes development of these technologies in the following regions: