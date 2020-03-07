Facial Injectables Industry Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years | Latest Study

Introduction

Facial Injectable or also known as Dermal Fillers are products which help in a trending application known as bio-engineering or facial rejuvenation. As humans age the facial skin is bound to lose subcutaneous fat naturally, the skin is lured closer to the facial working muscles hence smile lines and wrinkles over the face become more visible.

Global Facial Injectable market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Botulinum Toxin, Polymers and Particles and others. On the basis of end users which consists of hospitals, clinics, research and development facilities and others. On the basis of application which consists of facial surgery, facial uplift and others.

The global market for Facial Injectable is expected to reach US$ 9043.9 million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the research report are Allergan Inc (Ireland), Merz Pharma (Germany), Ipsen (France), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Galderma (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences (US), Tei Biosciences, Fibrogen (Finland), Ethicon (US) and others.

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience

> Facial Injectable manufacturers

> Facial Injectable Suppliers

> Pharmaceutical companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The global Facial Injectable market and is expected to reach USD 9043.9 million by 2021.

> Regionally, North America holds the largest market share of global Facial Injectable market and is expected to reach USD 3428.2 million by 2021.

> Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2016 to 2021

The reports also cover country level analysis:

America

> North America

Europe

Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> Italy

> Spain

> UK

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia

> China

> India

> Japan

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Facial Injectable

1.2 Specifications of Facial Injectable

1.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid

1.2.2 Collagen

1.2.3 Botulinum Toxin

1.2.4 Polymers and Particles

2 RESEARCH METHODOLGY

2.1 Primary Research:

2.2 Secondary Research:

3 Market dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing demand for facial aesthetic treatments

3.1.2 Technological advancements

3.1.3 Effects of pollution

3.1.4 Increasing acceptance of soft tissue fillers

3.1.5 Growing demand for dermal filler techniques from Asian region

3.2 Restraints:

3.2.1 Complication during surgery

3.2.2 Side effects associated with facial injectable

3.3 Opportunity

3.3.1 Rising awareness about combination therapies

3.4 Porters Five Forces

3.5 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.7 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.8 Threat of Substitutes

3.9 Intensity of Rivalry

3.1 Value Chain Analysis

3.10.1 Inputs

3.10.2 Drug Development

3.10.3 Manufacturing process of facial injectable

3.10.4 Marketing and distribution

3.11 Supply Chain

4 global Facial Injectable Market by Regions

4.1 Global Facial injectable market

4.2 North America facial injectable market

4.3 North America facial injectable market, by type

4.4 North America facial injectable market, by application

4.5 North America facial injectable market, by country: price ($)

4.5.1 Botulinum Toxin PRICE: BY COUNTRY ($)

4.5.2 hyaluronic acid PRICE: BY COUNTRY ($)

4.5.3 polymers and particles PRICE: BY COUNTRY ($)

4.5.4 collagen PRICE: BY COUNTRY ($)

4.6 North America nuber of facial injectable procedures BY COUNTRY, 2013-2021

4.6.1 Botulinum Toxin

4.6.2 Hyaluronic Acid

4.6.3 Polymers & Particles

4.6.4 Collagen

4.7 US facial injectable market

4.7.1 u.s facial injectable market by type

4.7.2 u.s facial injectable market by applicationU.S. Facial Injectable Market, by Application (USD Million)

4.7.3 u.s facial injectable market bytype: price ($)

4.8 Canada facial injectable market

4.8.1 Canada facial injectable market by type

4.8.2 Canada facial injectable market by application

4.8.3 Canada facial injectable market by type: price ($)

4.9 Europe facial injectable market

4.9.1 Europe facial injectable market, by type

4.9.2 Europe facial injectable market, by application

4.9.3 Europe facial injectable market, by type: price ($)

4.1 europe Facial Injectable Market, by country (USD Million)

4.10.1 russia Facial Injectable Market

4.10.2 Germany Facial Injectable Market

4.10.3 France Facial Injectable Market

4.10.4 UK Facial Injectable Market

4.10.5 Italy Facial Injectable Market

4.10.6 spain Facial Injectable Market

4.10.7 rest of europe Facial Injectable Market

4.11 Europe Facial injectable market types by country (Volume)

4.11.1 Europe Hyaluronic Acid

4.11.2 Europe botulinum toxin

4.12 Europe facial injectable market by application (USD Million)

4.12.1 Russia facial injectable market

4.12.2 Germany facial injectable market

4.12.3 France facial injectable market

4.12.4 UK facial injectable market

4.12.5 Italy facial injectable market

4.12.6 spain facial injectable market

4.12.7 rest of europe facial injectable market

4.13 asia facial injectable market

4.14 Asia facial injectable market, by type

4.14.1 Asia botulinum toxin market, by country

4.14.2 Asia Hyaluronic Acid market, by country

4.14.3 Asia Polymers & Particles market, by country

4.14.4 Asia collagen market, by country

4.15 asia facial injectable market, by application

4.16 Asia facial injectable market,by type: price ($)

4.17 asia facial injectable procedure: BY COUNTRY

4.17.1 South Korea Facial Injectable Market

4.17.2 Japan Facial Injectable Market

4.17.3 China Facial Injectable Market

4.17.4 India Facial Injectable Market

4.17.5 Rest of asia facial injectable Market

Continued…

