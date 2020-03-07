Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis, Share, Comprehensive Research Study, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry from 2019-2025

Market Highlights

The global fiber optic cable market is set to touch a valuation of approximately USD 11.67 billion by 2023. The increasing need for high-speed bandwidths with minimum latency is expected to be the primary driving factor of the market. The high data volume coupled with adoption of cloud services to store and manage large data sets is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period (2018-2023).

High resistance to fluctuating temperatures and electromagnetic interference is predicted to be a plus for the market. Low operational expenditure and maintenance costs are expected to bode well for the market. The fragile nature of the strands can pose a challenge to the market growth. But various technological advances and adoption of new tougher materials can boost the market demand in the forthcoming years.

Key Players:

CommScope Inc. (U.S.)

Prysmian Cables & Systems Limited (U.K.)

Kaile Science and Technology Co, Ltd. (China)

Hengtong (China)

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nexans S.A. (France)

FUJIKURA LTD. (Japan)

SterliteTech (India)

Futong (Hong Kong)

Fiber Home (China)

ZTT International Limited (India)

Belden (U.S.)

YOFC (China)

Segmentation:

MRFR’s report states that the global market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

Types of fiber optic cables in the market include single-mode and multi-mode. The single-mode segment can grow at a rapid pace at a CAGR of 11.48% over the forecast period. It dominated the market in 2017 and can reach a valuation of USD 7.91 billion by 2025. The smaller diameter of the wire head gives it a prime advantage over its counterpart owing to its low attenuation and high bandwidth-providing capacity.

Major market applications include long-distance communication, submarine cable, FTTX, local mobile metro network, CATV, other local access network, and others. The long-distance communication segment will lead the fiber optic cable market till the end of the forecast period and touch a valuation of USD 3.88 billion by 2025. On the other hand, the FTTX segment can grow at a rapid clip of 13.30% CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the telecom industry is the prime factor boosting the growth of both of these applications. The emergence of new communication technologies is bound to bode well for them over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global fiber optic cable market covers the latest trends in Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC fiber optic cable market is predicted to experience a robust growth rate during the forecast period. The inclination by residents to adopt latest technologies such as internet of things (IoT), cloud services, and rapid industrialization are factors touted to boost the regional market.

The North America region is anticipated to experience massive growth owing to being early adopters of the latest and upcoming technologies. The emergence of 4G and 5G communication technologies is likely to provide the market a much-needed impetus. The booming IT sector and data speed requirements of various industries is expected to offer future opportunities.

