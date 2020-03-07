Fire Door Market to Expand at a steady Growth Rate in the Coming Years

A fire door refers to a door with fire-resistance rating which is utilized as a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of smoke and fire between various compartments of a building and to enable safe escape from the structure or building. Some of these doors are held open with the help of electromagnets which is further wired to an alarm system, whereas some doors are meant to be open in normal circumstances and closes automatically in case of fire.

Increasing awareness on building safety and initiatives to minimize property damage in case of fire is expected to boost the growth of the fire door market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing spending on commercial and residential buildings coupled with infrastructure development is projected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Many emerging countries have made it mandatory to install fire doors in commercial and public buildings.

This in turn is anticipated to positively impact the product penetration over the forecast period. Additionally, stringent government regulations and policies by various associations (which include National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)) on fire protection systems and building safety codes is further projected to spur the market growth for fire doors in the coming years. However, high installation cost and high maintenance is expected to hamper the market growth.

The global fire door market can be segmented based on material, product, application, end-use, and region. Based on material, the fire door market is segmented into steel, glass, timber, aluminum, gypsum, and vermiculate boards. Further, timber material is classified as particle board, core door, solid wood door, block board door, and structural composite lumber core door. Steel doors are expected to contribute majorly to the market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. These doors are mostly utilized due to unique features which include enhanced aesthetics, superior safety, and optimum functionality which in turn is expected to boost the market for steel based fire doors in the near future.

The product segment is categorized into double action, hinged, flush-glazed, and sliding. Flush-glazed fire doors are projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the superior insulation properties offered by them. Furthermore, growing demand for increased safety and lightweight applications of fire doors is expected to positively impact the market over the forecast period.