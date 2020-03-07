Flexible Electronics and Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2019-2023

Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis offered reveals that the global flexible electronics and materials market is expected to exhibit healthy growth pattern over the forecast period 2016 to 2022. The market is anticipated to reach a considerable valuation towards the end of the assessment period. Adoption of flexible materials has led to massive advancements in the consumer electronics industry. Key players are capitalizing on the latest development in the industry for gaining a larger consumer base. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth pattern of the Flexible Electronics And Materials Market in the upcoming years.

The towering demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches, implantable, smart clothing, fitness trackers, head mounted displays, Fitbit, etc. are poised to influence market growth positively over the next couple of years. In addition, the developments witnessed in IoT and sensor technology are presumed to aid the proliferation of the flexible electronics and materials market in the forthcoming years.

The integration of flexible materials into the healthcare technology in conjunction with the healthcare digitization drive has been prognosticated to emerge as the primary factor driving the expansion of the market across the review period. Additionally, the rising purchasing power of the population is forecasted to support the proliferation of the flexible electronics and materials market.

Competitive Dashboard:

The noted players operating in the flexible electronics and materials market are DuPont (U.S.), Merck Kgaa (Germany), BASF (Germany), ALTANA AG (Germany), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Corporation (South Korea), Cymbet Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Fujifilm Dimatix (U.S.), and Solar Frontier (Germany).

Market Segmentation:

By components, the global flexible electronics and materials market has been segmented into silicon materials, dielectrics, sensors, transistors, displays, contact materials, and others.

By application, the flexible electronics and materials market has been segmented into healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, military & defense, biometrics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global flexible electronics and materials market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America is projected to secure and retain the pole position over the assessment period. The growth of the region is majorly supported by the consolidation of global leaders such as Hewlett Packard, DuPont, Fujifilm Dimatix, etc. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth owing to the boom witnessed in the consumer electronics industry coupled with increasing per capita income. The rapid developments in the Chinese electronics market are also poised to expedite the expansion of the flexible electronics and materials market in the region. Europe is presumed to witness positive growth over the next few years.

Industry News:

In March 2019, Trackwise, a quality management system (QMS) software platform, has announced the shipment of 26-meter long multilayer, flexible printed circuit (FPC). It is claimed to be the longest FPC ever produced for the distribution of power and control signals across the wings of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

In March 2019, PragmatIC, a pioneer in low cost flexible electronics, has announced its partnership with a technology supplier of RFID and smart label production, Mühlbauer. The partnership is aimed at supporting the integration of PragmatIC’s unique flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs).

In March 2019, NovaCentrix, a pioneer in flexible hybrid electronics, is set to participate in Printed Electronics Europe 2019 for showcasing its innovations.

In February 2019, Nubia, a Chinese handset manufacturer, has unveiled its smartwatch “Alpha” that comes with the largest flexible screen.

In October 2018, VivaLNK, a provider of wearable solutions, has partnered with a British multinational consumer goods company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, for the development of wearable electronic skin patches that enables fever monitoring.

