Flexible Electronics Market – Lighting Technologies Predicted to Offer Promising Opportunities

Global Flexible Electronics Market: Overview

Flexible electronics have gained immense popularity with the rising number of applications. In addition, the emergence of flexible batteries and the increasing use of flexible sensors in smart packaging and tracking applications are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global flexible electronics throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing research and development and innovations in the wearable gadgets and fabrication are estimated to drive the overall market in the near future.

Global Flexible Electronics Market: Trends

The rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of using flexible electronics in diverse applications is one of the major factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the next few years. The increasing use of thin-film solar modules and the increasing adoption of smartphone and wearable devices are expected to drive the overall market

On the other hand, the presence of established market players with rigid electronic products is likely to act as a key factor restraining the global flexible electronics market. Moreover, the rising need for improvements in terms of technology for a wider adoption is estimated to curb the growth of the market in the next few years. Nonetheless, the increasing government support for lighting technologies and renewable energy projects are predicted to offer promising opportunities for the market players.

Global Flexible Electronics Market: Geography

The global market for flexible electronics can be classified into South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to lead the global market, thanks to the significant contribution from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. In addition, the rising focus on innovations with the presence of several leading companies is expected to boost the demand for flexible electronics in the next few years.

Global Flexible Electronics Market: Companies

The global flexible electronics market is growing at a significant pace, owing to which several new players are anticipated to enter the market throughout the forecast period. The stiff competition among the players and the rising focus on innovations and research and development activities are expected to drive the market. Some of the key players operating in the flexible electronics market across the globe are ACREO, Asahi Kasei, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Dai Nippon Printing, and Cambrios.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

