Footwear Manufacturing Machinery Market Set to Witness an Uptick By 2026

Footwear manufacture is a lengthy process involving a number of steps in the production process. There are different types of machinery depending on the stage of production. Pattern-making and cutting, shoe-repair, molds, finishing machinery, and shoe repair are some examples of machinery used in the manufacture of footwear. The type of machinery used in the commercial manufacture of footwear and the one used by footwear craftsmen is different. The kind of machinery used to produce handcrafted shoes is more specialized to suit custom-made footwear, whereas the kind used to make shoes on a large scale tends to have very different specifications.

Rising disposable income and consumer awareness are expected to drive growth of the global footwear manufacturing machinery market during the forecast period. Rising disposable income of people is expected to spur demand for goods such as shoes which would lead to an indirect rise in demand for footwear manufacturing machinery. Furthermore, consumer awareness about the variety of footwear available is another contributor to the indirect rise in demand for varied footwear manufacturing machinery. This awareness also manifests itself in the form of greater demand for footwear manufactured using sustainable methods.

Thus, demand for machinery using resources in a more efficient manner is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising use of automated production lines in the commercial manufacture of footwear is expected to drive the manufacture of automated footwear manufacturing machinery. This is due to the cost savings offered by the use of such machines, as a result of which manufacturers can save on the labor employed to operate the manual machines.

As manufacturers look to gain a competitive edge in the footwear manufacturing machinery market, they would employ fewer workers in their units to lower overall production costs. ASSOMAC, which is the Italian association that represents footwear manufacturing machinery and associated technology producers, took initiatives in its annual conference in 2018 to promote the use of eco-friendly footwear manufacturing machinery. Similar initiatives are being undertaken the world over.

Slow adoption of automated footwear manufacturing machinery is expected to have a restraining effect on the market during the forecast period. Additionally, creating awareness among manufacturers regarding the use of eco-friendly footwear manufacturing machinery is expected to impact the growth of the footwear manufacturing machinery market.