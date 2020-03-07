Galvanized Steel Tubes Market Professional Analysis and Forecast Opportunities to 2025-TMR

Galvanization is the process of applying a protective coating of zinc to iron or steel to prevent it from corrosion. Zinc severs as a sacrificial anode; the exposed steel or iron remains protected even if the zinc enamel coating gets scratched. Steel metal is dipped into a molten bath of zinc to create a galvanized steel tube. This process of hot dip galvanization entails the chemical bonding of steel with zinc coating. This bonding does not sever, thereby resulting in a highly resistant and longer lasting version of steel. Galvanized steel tubes are used in indoor and outdoor applications that require the strength of steel. These include rails, scaffoldings, and fence posts as protective railings.Growth in industrialization is one of the key demand drivers of the galvanized steel tubes market. Improvement in economic scenario, rapid urbanization, and expansion of industries in emerging economies such as India are expected to play a major role in driving the demand for galvanized steel tubes. Galvanized steel tubes are employed extensively in oil & gas, agriculture, and construction industries; thus, growth in these industries is anticipated to fuel the galvanized steel tubes market in the near future. Similarly, increase in the number of real estate projects is estimated to boost the demand for galvanized steel tubes.

Galvanized products increase the overall cost of the final product. Galvanized steel tubes are often found not to be used for supplying natural gas, as natural gas can cause the zinc to come off and result in blockages in the system. These are some of the factors projected to hamper the market in the next few years.The global galvanized steel tubes market has been segmented based on application and geography. In terms of application, the market has been divided into water and sewage treatment plants, oil and gas industry, agriculture industry, conveyor industry, construction industry, airline industry, and others. Water pipes, and tubes in water and sewage treatment plants are exposed to aggressive and corrosive substances and continuous supply of water. Galvanized steel tubes are corrosion resistant, durable, and require minimal maintenance.

Thus, these are employed extensively in the galvanized steel tube industry Acid-bearing fluids in the oil and gas industry can damage the tubing through which they flow during drilling operations. Therefore, galvanized steel tubes are extensively used in this industry as they help increase the strength of the tubes and prevent them from corrosion. In the airline industry, galvanized steel tubes are employed in transportation of gases and liquids through engines and fuel lines. In terms of geography, the galvanized steel tubes market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to economic developments in the region. Improvement in economic scenario, increase in per capita consumption, growth in infrastructure and real estate projects, and rise in industrial activities are likely to boost the market for galvanized steel tubes in the region. Asia Pacific is also projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Prominent companies operating in the galvanized steel tubes market include Jindal Pipes (India), Tata Steel (India), APL Apollo (India), Nezone Group (India), Goodluck India (India), SWASTIK PIPE (India), and Bhushan Power & Steel (India).