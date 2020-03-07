Gamification Market – High Degree of Digitization Trending Demands for Growth

Global Gamification Market: Overview

Gamification, in which designers combine elements of gameplay in non-gaming setting to improve user engagement in a product or service, is gradually gaining traction. By incorporating badges and leaderboards in an existing system, designers intend to keep users motivated. They up the productivity of employees and loyalty of customers. While the market for gamification is still in a nascent stage, it seems primed to explode in the near future with both established players and startups jumping on to it with unique products.

Global Gamification Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous benefits of gamification. It brings about a better learning experience and environment and provides instant feedback to participants. It can also bring about behavioral changes. Because of its multi-faceted benefits, it can be leveraged to facilitate most learning needs such as induction and onboarding, customer support, product sales, soft skills, generating awareness, and compliance.

All the aforementioned are serving to drive its demand in the market. Companies keen on preventing employee attrition are seen adopting the new method to engage employees; business entities are also seen trying to promote products or services through it.

One more factor leading to the progress in the market for gamification is the constant efforts by UX designers to come up with more innovative products to keep end users glued and achieve the desired purpose. In fact savvy companies are seen pouring money into product development.

Global Gamification Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for gamification are North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among those, Europe and North America gross maximum revenue at present. This is mainly on account of high degree of awareness about the method among companies in the region alongside the high degree of digitization.

Going forward too, the regions are expected to remain dominant markets on account of the aforementioned reasons and also because of the presence of many key players in the region. Currently, the North America market is mainly being powered by the U.S. where enterprise-based gamification solutions are much sought after because of a well-developed gamification ecosystem.

Global Gamification Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent participants in the global market for gamification that have managed to grab a substantial market share include BigDoor, Gamifier, Bunchball, Alive Mobile, CloudCaptive, iActionable, and Gamify.

