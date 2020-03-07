Gas Detection Equipment Market to Reach US$ 5,537.56 Mn by 2026

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Overview

This report on the global gas detection equipment market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, policy and regulations, and technology advancement that are expected to influence the expansion of the gas detection equipment market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The adoption of gas detection equipment gas detection equipment and portable gas detection is rising rapidly among industry verticals globally. There are various factors such as increasing adoption of handheld gas detectors and government policies and regulations for personal protection and safety that is expected to drive the global gas detection equipment market during the forecast period. Apart from this, technological advancements leading to increased product efficiency is stoking demand for newer equipment. This bodes well for the gas detection equipment market.

The penetration of gas detection equipment is rising in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Governments are also focused on adhering to safety procedures regularized by the International Labor Organization (ILO) norms that emphasizes on reinforcing the poor safety management that could possibly lead to losses and workplace danger. Many industries such as oil and gas, utility service providers, emergency service, water treatment, and others such as mining and semiconductors are widely adopting gas detection devices to provide safety and health in hazardous environments to protect their employees

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Key Segments

The gas detection equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, gas type, technology, industry vertical and geography. Based on product type, the gas detection equipment market has been categorized into fixed gas detection system and portable gas detection system. On the basis of gas type, the market is segmented into oxygen, flammable, and toxic gas detection equipment. Based on technology, the global gas detection equipment market is segmented into single gas detection equipment and multi gas detection equipment. In terms of industry vertical, the market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & specialty chemicals, mining, water treatment, emergency services, semiconductors, building automation and construction, food and beverages, power generation/utilities, and others.

In terms of region, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regions have been analyzed in terms of value and volume shipments in the gas detection equipment market industry. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include –the U.S, Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the gas detection equipment market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the gas detection equipment market, is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows work flow and identifies raw material supplier service providers and distribution channels of this industry is also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends have also been added in the report. It also covers segment-wise incremental opportunity analysis. Furthermore, the report covers incremental opportunity analysis and identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segmentation category i.e. product type, gas type, technology, and industry vertical in the scope of the study.

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global gas detection equipment market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments of leading players in the gas detection equipment market.

Company profiles of players operating in the gas detection equipment market include company overview, major business strategies, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global gas detection equipment market include Riken Keiki Co., Ltd, Industrial Scientific Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Incorporated, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., RAE Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ESP Safety Inc., Sensor Electronics, Trolex Ltd, Tyco International, Airtest Technologies and others.