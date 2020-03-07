Global Agricultural Tractor Robots Market 2019 Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2025
In developed nations like the U.S., there has been a shift in the statistics of young population who opted for farming. The population of farmers were left to a negligible number. Thus, with the introduction of robots into the agricultural sector, it has been easier to yield more crops with less time and more effort. The need for using less chemicals and fertilizers for optimization of jobs like pick-and-place, weeding and spraying has increased the demand for agricultural robots in the market
The 2018 study has 210 pages, 110 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Agricultural Tractor Robots proves its value by managing digital farming and implementing self-driving capabilities and features in real time provide farming management.The agriculture industry is a $5 trillion industry representing 10% of global consumer spending, 40 percent of employment and 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions globally. Robotic tractors are positioned to help agriculture to be more precise, more efficient, and more productive.
Use of much small tractors will help the soil base, creating less impact on compaction. Agricultural efficiency improvement is impactful to humanity, changing the size of population, quality of life and making a better future.
Agricultural self-driving features for tractors are the beginning of a full rollout of robot technologies. Self-driving features in place depend on having a human control the tractors initially. This is a first step in building fully autonomous tractors. One of the main objections to completely trusting self-driving tractors seems to be the fear of potential accidents. When the vehicles are running unattended there are often obstacles encountered that may cause problems, raising the specter of ruining the tractor.
A $185 million market worldwide in 2017, the Agricultural Tractor Robots market is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2024.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
- John Deere
- AGCO (Fendt)
- CNH Global (Case IH)
- Autonomous Tractor Corporation
Key Topics
- Agricultural Tractor Robots
- Agriculture Internet of Things
- Digital farming
- Self-driving tractors
- Robotic Tractor Advanced Sensors and Guidance Systems
- Agriculture industry
- Harvest Automation
