Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ammonium Phosphate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammonium Phosphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ammonium Phosphate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ammonium Phosphate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Ammonium phosphate is the salt of ammonium and phosphate. It is a highly unstable compound with the formula (NH4)3PO4. Because of its instability, it is elusive and of no commercial value. A related “double salt”, (NH4)3PO4.(NH4)2HPO4 is also recognized but is too unstable for practical use. Both triammonium salts evolve ammonia. In contrast to the fragile nature of the triammonium salts, diammonium phosphate (NH4)2HPO4 is a valuable material, mainly as a fertilizer. Also of value is monoammonium salt (NH4)H2PO4 which is also valued as a fertilizer.

China accounted for the largest regional share for ammonium phosphate followed by India and Brazil. China was also the largest producer, accounting for over 50% of the global market in 2014. However, the government of Indias decision to lower fertilizer subsidy is expected to decline demand. As a result, fertilizer prices have increased, which is expected to hamper market growth.

North America demand is expected to increase on account of improved reforms by the government on the use of fertilizers in crops. However, growing demand for organic products in the region is expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent regulations against the use of chemical fertilizers are expected to negatively impact market growth in Europe. As a result, the demand is expected to decline over the forecast period.

The global Ammonium Phosphate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lanxess AG

Solvay S.A.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

OCP SA

Prayon SA

Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company Limited

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Yuntianhua Group Company Limited

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

Wengfu Group

Vale S.A.

OJSC

EuroChem MCC

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Yara International ASA

United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

By Application, the market can be split into

Metal Finishing Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Detergent & Soaps

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ammonium Phosphate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Ammonium Phosphate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonium Phosphate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ammonium Phosphate Manufacturers

Ammonium Phosphate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ammonium Phosphate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

