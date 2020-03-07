Global Bilirubin blood test market to hit $ 1,853.2 million by 2022 | Exclusive Market Report

Introduction

The Global Bilirubin blood test market was valued at $ 1,091.1 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $ 1,853.2 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global bilirubin blood test market is the high prevalence of neonatal jaundice in newborns and increasing demand for portable/hand-held diagnostic devices. The critical market restraint is testing performed by non-laboratory personnel, among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of test types which is further segmented into total serum bilirubin (TSB), direct/conjugated bilirubin test and indirect/unconjugated bilirubin test. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into analyzers and bilirubinometers. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into Pediatric/Infants and adults. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, pediatric clinics and home healthcare and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global bilirubin blood test market, registering 38.87 % in 2016.

The scope of Global Bilirubin Blood Test market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19186

Key Players

The leading players of the Global Bilirubin Blood Test market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and others.

Study Objectives of Bilirubin Blood Test Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global Bilirubin Blood Test market

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the Global Bilirubin Blood Test market

Target Audience

> Bilirubin Blood Test companies

> Hospitals & Clinics

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of test types, Total Serum Bilirubin (TSB) accounted for the largest market share of 48.19% in 2016.

> On the basis of product types, consumables accounted for the largest market share of 55.59 % in 2016.

> US accounted for the largest market share of 84.46% in 2016, with a market value of USD 358.3 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93 % during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> North America

> US

> Canada

> Europe

> Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

> China

> Japan

> India

> Republic of Korea

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19186

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations

2.5 Market Structure

2.6 Market Segmentation

2.6.1 By Test Type

2.6.1.1 Introduction

2.6.1.2 Indirect/Unconjugated Bilirubin Test

2.6.1.3 Direct/Conjugated Bilirubin Test

2.6.1.4 Total Serum Bilirubin (TSB)

2.6.2 By Product Type

2.6.2.1 Introduction

2.6.2.2 Consumable

2.6.2.3 Instruments

2.6.2.3.1 Analyzers

2.6.2.3.1.1 Photometric analyzer

2.6.2.3.1.2 Blood gas analyzer

2.6.2.3.2 Bilirubinometer

2.6.2.3.2.1 Hand-held

2.6.2.3.2.2 Bench Top

2.6.3 By Application

2.6.3.1 Introduction

2.6.3.2 Pediatric/Infants

2.6.3.3 Adults

2.6.4 By End User

2.6.4.1 Introduction

2.6.4.2 Hospitals

2.6.4.3 Pediatric clinics

2.6.4.4 Home Healthcare

3 Research Methodolgy

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence of Neonatal Jaundice in Infants

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Portable/Hand-Held Diagnostic Devices

4.3 Restrains

4.3.1 Testing Performed by Non-laboratory Personnel

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Developing Countries Can Become Potential Market for Advanced Bilirubin Blood Test devices

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Risk of Errors

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19186

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]