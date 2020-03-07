Global Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging market is accounted for a market value of USD 1.4 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025.

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market Dynamics:

Increasing ageing population and rising incidence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of diagnostic imaging market in Brazil. Favorable government policies for healthcare in the country also driving the market growth.

High cost of equipment and imaging procedures is affecting the market growth. Side effects such as radiation exposure and lack of qualified professionals is hampering the market growth in recent years.

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging market – Segment Analysis:

By Product type the market is segmented in to X-Ray, MRI, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound, Tomography, Photoacoustic Imaging, Thermography, Echocardiography, Elastography, and Functional near infrared spectroscopy. X-ray systems is accounted for the major market share, as it is used most commonly for producing images of the heart, lungs, airways, blood vessels, bones of the spine and chest. Nuclear imaging is expected to post strong growth in the forecast period with increasing application of PET/SPET imaging.

By application market is segmented in to Orthopedic, Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others. Oncology is accounted for the major market share in the Brazil diagnostic imaging market, and this growth is mainly due to increasing cancer cases globally.

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging diagnostic Market – Competitive landscape:

Brazil diagnostic imaging market is highly fragmented with the presence of many players. Key players in the industry are Siemens, General Electric, Philips Healthcare, and Fujifilm. Industry players are launching new products, undergoing mergers and acquisitions, and investing in R&D.

For instance, Siemens Healthineers and Hermes Pardini Group of Minas Gerais have partnered to develop most complex clinical analysis laboratory in the world for expansion of precision diagnostic medicine.

Table of Contents

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market – Scope and Methodology

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market –Trends and Developments

2.1. Key Market trends and Developments

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Brazil Diagnostic Imaging Market – Segment Analysis

………….

Company Profiles

Appendix

