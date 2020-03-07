Global Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2026

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a common type of leukemia found in adults. In this type of cancer, lymphocytes, i.e., white blood cells develop in the bone marrow and travel through the blood. The lymphocytic leukemia cells are majorly found in the lymph nodes and other tissues. There are two types of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, one of which grows slowly, while the other type is fatal. Generally, chronic lymphocytic leukemia do not cause any symptom for a long time. Symptoms generally observed are swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and easy bruising. Usually, the preferred treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia is chemotherapy. Stem-cell transplant is used in rare cases. According to an article published by Apollo Hospitals, an estimated one million cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia are diagnosed in India every year. Cancer statistics states that, in England, 1 in every 155 men and 1 in every 260 women are affected with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in their lifetime.

Increasing incidence of cancer across the globe, innovative drug therapy, fast regulatory approval process, and aggressive pipeline for chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment drugs are the factors driving the growth of the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market. However, lack of awareness regarding symptoms at an early stage, low accessibility of treatment options in under-developed countries, increasing use of generic products across countries hampering the demand for branded drugs, and adverse events occurring during the treatment, such as side effects of chemotherapy, are restraining the growth of the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market.

The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market can be segmented according to type of cancer, type of therapy, route of administration, end-user, and geography. In terms of type of cancer, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market can be classified into B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia, T-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and natural chronic lymphocytic leukemia. On the basis of type of therapy, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market can be divided into targeted therapy or chemotherapy. In terms of route of administration, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market can be segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous, intrathecal route, intramuscular, and oral. According to end-user, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer institutes, and research & academic institutes.

In terms of region, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market, followed by Europe. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death across countries. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is estimated that in 2018, in the U.S., about 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed and an approximate number of 609,640 number of patients will die due to cancer. Asia Pacific holds significant potential for growth for the chronic lymphocytic leukemia market. Investment in the field of research and development for new drugs and in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in India, China, and Japan are the key factors driving the growth of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia market in Asia Pacific. Rise in disposable income in the countries of Latin America, such as, Mexico and Brazil, is expected to boost the growth of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia market in the region. Developing health care infrastructure in the Middle East countries is projected to accelerate the growth of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia market in the region. Furthermore, increasing government investment in health care and growing presence of key players in Africa are anticipated to boost the chronic lymphocytic leukemia market in Middle East & Africa.

Prominent players of the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia market are AbbVie, Inc., Arno Therapeutics, Genzyme Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Johnson &Johnson, Novartis AG, Ono pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TG Therapeutics, Xeme Biopharma Ziopharma Oncology, Inc., among others.

