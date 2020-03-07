Global Construction Aggregate Market- Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Trends & Revenue with Forecast 2019

Market Introduction

Persistence Market Research, in its recent study on the construction aggregates market, offers a detailed value-volume analysis of the construction aggregates market on the basis of various segments such as type, application, and region. In terms of type, the crushed stones segment is projected to be a lucrative segment in terms of growth opportunities, since these are widely used in the construction industry, including infrastructural, residential, and commercial development. In Africa, numerous infrastructural projects are expected to boost the demand for construction aggregates during the forecast period. There has been significant growth in the demand for construction aggregates across various applications, such as infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial, which are projected to lay a strong base for the robust growth of the Africa construction aggregates market in the coming years.

Aggregate recycling, which involves breaking, removing, and crushing existing aggregates into the materials of specified quality and size, will potentially register higher traction. As the process of aggregate recycling preserves the natural resources intact, offering efficiency in terms of both cost and energy. In a nutshell, growing demand for recycled construction aggregates is expected to efficiently conserve diminishing resources of urban aggregates, and effectively help local governments meet the production targets.

The Africa construction aggregates market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth. The volume analysis for the construction aggregates market has been considered in ‘million tons’, covering data for the historical period 2014-2018 and forecast for 2019-2029, with 2018 as the base year.

An Overview of the Construction Aggregates Market Report Chapters

The construction aggregates market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the report. The executive summary highlights the Africa construction aggregates market overview in terms of value and volume through various segments. The section also covers key supply- and demand-side trends in the Africa construction aggregates market. This section also outlines a technology roadmap with the introduction, adoption, and current developments in the construction aggregates market.

The next section of the construction aggregates market report begins with market definition, market taxonomy, product overview, their application downstream, and the research scope of construction aggregates.

The next section that follows in the Africa construction aggregates market report includes macroeconomic factors, along with value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that have a profound rate of influence on the growth of the construction aggregates market. The information has been backed up with suitable examples and facts as obtained from official and authentic data credentials in the construction aggregates market.

Africa Construction Aggregates Market: Segmentation

By Type By Application By Region Crushed Stones

Sand

Gravel

Others Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure Northern Africa Egypt Morocco Algeria Tunisia

Sub Saharan Africa South Africa Angola Burkina Faso Nigeria Cameroon Senegal Gabon Guinea Cote d’ Ivoire Mali Mauritania Ethiopia Tanzania Benin & Togo Kenya Rest of Sub Saharan Africa



The next section provides a pricing analysis of construction aggregates on the basis of regional fronts, wherein, a weighted average price has been computed to arrive at the average prices in Africa. The primary objective of the construction aggregates market report is to offer key insights on competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates, and other relevant statistics.

In the final section of the construction aggregates market report, we have provided a competition analysis with market share analysis pertaining to the construction aggregates market, and the performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the Africa construction aggregates market. In the competition dashboard section of the Africa construction aggregates market, we have provided a dashboard view of the major players, along with market share and their key business strategies. This would enable clients to evaluate strategies deployed by market leaders, and help them develop effective strategies in the construction aggregates market.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the construction aggregates research entailed the formulation of a preliminary hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the construction aggregates market share and competition analysis, we tracked key developments in the construction aggregates market, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognitions for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top 5 competitors with respect to sales performance of construction aggregates.

