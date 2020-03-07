Global Deep UV LED Market Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth Forecast by Regions & Forecast 2019

The global market for ultraviolet (UV) LED is witnessing a phase of extensive research and development and is likely to expand at a healthy pace in the next few years. As the market witnesses the emergence of new technologies at a rapid pace and the level of competition intensifies, companies are striving hard to ramp-up their efforts at devising more effective and innovative products. The technology has advanced at a fast pace and has greatly evolved in the recent years — serving a larger set of applications and witnessing a vast increase in demand across the globe.

The UV-C LED emits ultraviolet light with short wavelengths ranging between 200280 nm and is also called deep UV.

The Deep UV LED market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Deep UV LED.

This report presents the worldwide Deep UV LED market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Seoul Viosys

LG Innotek

Nichia

Nitride Semiconductors

Stanley

DOWA

Crystal IS

Nikkiso

High Power Lighting

Violumas

UVphotonics

San’an

LatticePower

BYTECH

Epitop

QD Jason

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Deep UV LED status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Deep UV LED manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deep UV LED :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Deep UV LED market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

