Global Dyes and Pigments Market – Size, Overview, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis 2019

Dye and pigment manufacturers are increasingly offering integrated end-to-end industry-specific solutions rather than standalone offerings of dyes or pigments to mitigate these challenges arising from commoditization. The integrated end-to-end industry-specific solutions include consultations to help with color selection, technical advice on selection of appropriate machinery, logistical support, industry-specific customization of coloring solutions to suit unique requirements, extensive support services, and extended warranties.

A pigment is a chemical material, which alters the color of reflected or transmitted light due to wavelength-selective absorption. Pigmentation is entirely different from fluorescence, phosphorescence, and other forms of luminescence, where materials emit light . Dyes are substances, which are naturally colored and have an affinity to the substrate to which it is being applied.

Dyes and pigments have extensive usage in a wide range of industries including textiles, paints, pharmaceuticals, coatings, and plastics. One of the major driving forces for this markets growth is the growing demand for high-performance pigments such as quinacridones. These pigments are extremely durable, have high resistance to light and heat, improved color fastness, greater pigment concentration, and a long life. Due to these properties, the demand for high-performance pigments is growing significantly in the automotive and paints and coatings industries. Surging demand for automobiles in emerging nations like China, India, and Indonesia will drive the demand for high-performance pigments, boosting the overall growth of the dyes and pigments market during the forecast period.

Competition in the global dyes and pigments market will intensify over the next four years with the rapid growth of most of its end-use industries. With the manufacturing bases shifting increasingly from western centers to those in countries such as India and South Korea, vendors are focusing towards decreasing their product expenses. These emerging nations are a great advantage for players as they offer low labor and have easy raw material availability. Such conditions also allow companies to be more effective towards addressing the growing requirement for high-performance pigments in emerging economies.

The global Dyes and Pigments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dyes and Pigments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dyes and Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DuPont

Huntsman

Clariant

DIC

…

