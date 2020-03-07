In this report, the Global Glass Lens market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glass Lens market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glass-lens-market-professional-survey-report-2018



This report studies the global Glass Lens market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glass Lens market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The eye is one of the most sophisticated organs in the human body. The retina, the light-sensitive tissue inside the eye, converts light into electrical impulses, which are sent to the brain. A refractive error occurs when the light entering the eye is not focused properly on the retina, distorting the signal sent to the brain. The most common eye conditions are myopia (nearsightedness) and hyperopia (farsightedness). People with myopia cannot clearly see objects in the distance and require a concave glass lens to correct their vision. As of 2015, more than one-quarter of the world population was diagnosed with myopia, and by 2020, 49% of the global population will have myopia. Hyperopia is an eye condition in which a person cannot clearly see nearby objects. Prescription lenses can be used to correct vision related issues.

North America dominated the glass lens market in 2015, by contributing approximately 54% of the overall market share. Much of this regions growth could be attributed to the increasing prevalence of vision loss among the aging population. Factors such as the growing incidences of eye disorders such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration will increase the use of eyeglasses in the region.

The rising elderly population will be one of the key factors fueling the markets growth during the next few years. Improved medicines and the increasing shift from acute to chronic diseases has eventually increased the life expectancy of the elderly population in the recent years. According to World Bank, population aged 65 and above represented over 8% the global population as of 2016. However, vision loss is one of the key issues faced by elderly people. As a result, with the increasing geriatric population in countries including Japan, higher number of people will be at the risk of visual impairment owing to aging processes and chronic eye diseases such as cataract, dry eye, glaucoma and others. This, in turn, is expected to drive the glass lens market positively during the next few years.

The global Glass Lens market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Eastman Kodak

Essilor

Fielmann

HOYA

Nikon

Zeiss

…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Progressive Glass Lenses

Single Glass Vision Lenses

Bifocal Glass Lenses

By Application, the market can be split into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Glass Lens capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Glass Lens manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Lens are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Glass Lens Manufacturers

Glass Lens Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Glass Lens Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Glass Lens market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-glass-lens-market-professional-survey-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Glass Lens market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Glass Lens markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Glass Lens Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Glass Lens market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Glass Lens market

Challenges to market growth for Global Glass Lens manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Glass Lens Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com