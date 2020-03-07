Global Gonorrhea Testing Market 2017-2025: Key Findings, Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Gonorrhea is one of the very common sexually transmitted disease (STD), which is basically an inflammation on mucous membrane surface caused by microorganism Neisseria gonorrhoeae. The infection can affect both men and women. In women, the infection grows in moist & warmth area of reproductive track including uterus, cervix, and fallopian tube. The infection also grows in mouth, throat, urethra and anus, in both men and women. Most of the times, many men and women does not develop any noticeable symptoms of gonorrhea. Whenever the infected person develop any symptoms, it tends to be similar to the other bacterial infection, which makes it difficult to identify the gonorrhea infection. Few of the mild symptoms of gonorrhea includes discharge from vagina and penis, frequent urine discharge, burning sensation while urinating, and less commonly swollen testicles. The gonorrhea infection can spread through intercourse, and anal or oral sex. In around ninety percent of oral infection, there are no visible infection apart from sore throat, itchiness, which is most common in any other bacterial infection.

According to CDC, around 820,000 new cases of gonorrhea are estimated to found in the U.S. each year, and is reported to be the most commonly occurred communicable disease among young population. Among these 820,000 new cases, 70% of population are expected to age between 15 to 24 years. CDC stated, women aged 25 and above are at the higher risk of gonorrhea infection. The risk factors for gonorrhea includes unprotected sex, multiple sex partners, and oral or anal sex with STI infected person. The diagnosis of gonorrhea infection involves several ways, however, the most common method includes fluid sample from infected area i.e. penis, vagina, throat or rectum, with as swab.

Sometimes, blood samples are require to diagnose the infection. After sample collection, certain stains are added to the sample and the stain reaction would then diagnose the infection. This method is most commonly adopted as it is quick and easy, however, it might not provide absolute certainty. Other diagnosis method includes cell culture, which includes sample placement in petri dish, and incubate under growth conditions. If gonorrhea infection is present in the given sample, then a colony of gonorrhea bacteria would grow in the petri dish, and the infection can be diagnose.

Gonorrhea testing market is expected to witness exponential growth attributed to increasing involvement of multiple sex partners and changing lifestyle would significantly boosted the market for gonorrhea testing. According to CDC, the gonorrhea infection/bacteria are being resistant to strains in patients, thus, it further exaggerates the demand for gonorrhea diagnostic testing. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the gonorrhea diagnostic test is likely to hinder the market growth to some extent. Additionally, reluctant attitude of patients towards the diagnosis and medication couples with the discontinuation of assigned therapies would restrain the market growth.

Gonorrhea testing market is classified on the basis of test type, sample type, end user, and geography.

Based on test type, the gonorrhea testing market is segment into,

Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAA)

Gram Stain

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)

Gonorrhea Culture

Rapid test

Based on sample type, the gonorrhea testing market is segmented into,

Blood

Lymph fluid

Urine

Throat swab

Penis/vaginal swab

Based on end user, the gonorrhea testing market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Pathology lab

Point of care testing

Based on test type, the market is segmented into nucleic acid amplification (NAA), gram stain, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), gonorrhea culture and rapid test. Among these, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is one of the highest adopted test for the detection of gonorrhea. The increasing use of ELISA test is key trend in this market owing to its high efficiency, level of accuracy, and reliability on the performed tests. Moreover, the advancement in the sexually transmitted disease diagnosis plays a vital role in the development of reliable tests for gonorrhea.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-pacific and MEA. The market is majorly driven by developed economies owing to the large patient base suffering from gonorrhea, high awareness regarding disease and associated symptoms and high diagnostic rate of sexually transmitted disease. On the other hand, the knowledge of sexually transmitted disease is limited in developing and underdeveloped economies. However, the increasing incidence of STDs and growing government initiatives regarding the awareness of sexually transmitted disease would drive the market growth. In addition, the introduction of government reforms for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure, more focused on the emerging countries is expected to drive the gonorrhea diagnostic market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key participating global players in gonorrhea testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Merck and Company Inc., Agilent Technologies, Biomerieux, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alere Inc., DiaSorin, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

