Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Histone deacetylase (HDAC) is enzymes, which inhibits histone deacetylase by removing scetyl group from n-acetyl lysine amino acid. Histone deacetylase inhibitors are emerging as potential application in diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of cancer. It is also considered as a treatment option for hematological malignancies and plays important role in epigenetic or non-epigenetic regulation. The histone deacetylase inhibitors accumulates acetylated nuclear histone in tumors and normal tissues. Thus, the inhabitation results in acetylation transcription factors such as GATA-1, p53 and estrogen receptor-alpha. These enzymes are found in fungi, bacteria, animals and plants. There are around 18 human histone deacetylase known, which are classified into four classes based on their structures. Class I HDAC1, HDAC2, HDAC3, and HDAC8. Class II includes HDAC4, HDAC5, HDAC7, and HDAC9. Class III includes HDAC6 and HDAC10, whereas Class IV includes HDAC11.

The demand for histone deacetylase inhibitors is rapidly increasing owing to growing need for innovative therapies for cancer treatment. Histone deacetylase inhibitors plays vital role in regulation of gene expression via the effects on the chromatin structure. Over the past few years, numerous histone deacetylase inhibitors molecules have undergone clinical trials for different types of cancer. These inhibitors are categorized based on their chemical structure. Among these categories hydroxamic acid-based compounds are the most widely explored class of histone deacetylase inhibitor.

Histone deacetylase inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of class, application, end user and geography.

Based on the class, the histone deacetylase inhibitors market is segmented into the following:

Class I HDACs

Class II HDACs

Class III HDACs

Class IV HDACs

Based on the application, the histone deacetylase inhibitors market is segmented into the following:

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Based on the end user, the histone deacetylase inhibitors market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Oncology Clinics

Others

Based on application, the market is categorized into oncology, neurology, and other disease. Oncology is expected to be the leading segment owing to the large patient base and increasing need for novel therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Currently, FDA have approved four products namely, Romidepsin (Istodax), orinostat (Zolinza), Vidaza and Dacogen. However, pharmaceutical companies are now heavily investing into research and development activities and preclinical activities of histone deacetylase inhibitors for different applications.

Based on the end user segment, the histone deacetylase inhibitors market is categories into hospitals, oncology clinics and other end users. Oncology clinics end user segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment owing to the increasing adoption of novel therapies for cancer treatment and increasing incidence of cancer across the globe. Similarly, growing expenditure on R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies and increasing government funding for such activities is expected to drive the growth for the histone deacetylase inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is experiencing significant growth owing to the increase incidence of different types of cancer and growing need for effective cancer diagnosis and therapeutics. Moreover, increasing R&D activities for the cancer treatment and other neurological disorders is one of the prime factor responsible for the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and uncertainty issues of HDAC inhibitors might hamper the market growth to some extent.

Geographically Histone deacetylase inhibitors market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for Histone deacetylase inhibitors market due to presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high R&D spending capacity and early adoption of innovative therapeutics. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to rising government’s initiatives in healthcare sector, improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing cancer patients population in the region.

Some of the key players in the histone deacetylase inhibitors market are Celgene Corporation, Celleron Therapeutics Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis International AG, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Merck & Co., Inc. Pfizer Inc. to name a few.

