Global HIV Vaccine Industry Information Report- Growth opportunities, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast till 2027

Vaccines empower the human immune system to protect against infection or disease. Vaccines against HIV are being developed, and tested in phases of clinical trials. At present, none of the HIV vaccines are commercially available.

More than 30 HIV candidate vaccines have been tried in roughly 60 Phase I/II trials, involving more than 10,000 healthy volunteers. A large portion of these trials have been conducted in the United States & Europe, and a few in developing countries such as Brazil, Peru, China, and Thailand. The outcomes have affirmed the safety of the vaccines, and have given important scientific information to create fresher eras of candidate vaccines with better capacity to induce anti-HIV specific immune responses.

This research report provides in-depth information about the various market segments. It shall also provide qualitative information about the current and upcoming trends in HIV vaccines market, globally.

The market is majorly divided on the basis of phases of clinical trials and regions. Globally, North America commands the largest market share of around 44% of the global market. This large share is majorly attributed to high adoption of various HIV vaccine trials coupled with the technological advancement in the region. North America is one of the important partners for HIV prevention & research for the development of HIV vaccine, as well as for reduction and prevention of HIV. It has been revealed that more than $600 million a year is invested into HIV vaccine R&D, with the major share coming from the US National Institutes of Health. United States was the first country to carry out the first Phase I trial of an HIV candidate vaccine in 1987. Since then, more than 30 distinctive candidate vaccines have been developed by many organizations, utilizing various technologies mostly in the United States.

Growing number of market players, increasing awareness about HIV prevention among various nations, rising prevalence of HIV, and rising funds for HIV vaccines research, are some of the key factors propelling the growth of HIV vaccines market. However, hindrance during HIV vaccine approval process is limiting the market growth to a great extent.

Some of the key players of the market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), SANOFI (France), Argos Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Bionor Pharma ASA (Norway), Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.), GENECURE LLC (U.S.), GeoVax (U.S.), GENVEC, INC. (U.S.), PaxVax Corporation (U.S.), and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Findings

> The global HIV vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2017 and 2027, driven by growth from both developed and emerging markets

> North America contributed more than 44% of the total market size in 2017. Emerging markets such as China and India are expected to generate significant demand for HIV vaccines during the period, 2017-2027

As per the MRFR analysis, the global HIV vaccines market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2027. The market in Europe is estimated to be around $ 437 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $ 757 million by 2027. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

> Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Western Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

o Easter Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

