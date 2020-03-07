Global Industrial Tubes Industry – Growth opportunities, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2024

The global industrial tubes market is expected to grow from USD 390.26 billion 2017 to USD 533.63 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.57%.

“Increasing application of steel tubes in end-use industries

is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of industrial tubes market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing application of steel tubes in end-use industries, increasing oil, energy & power production and consumption, and key characteristics and properties of industrial tubes. However, some factors such as and stringent government regulations in different countries may hinder the market growth. The global industrial tubes market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as and increase in offshore spending and oilfield discoveries. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, and excess production causing depletion of the high-quality raw materials. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global industrial tubes market market.”Seamless: The highest growing manufacturing method for the global industrial tubes market”

On the basis of manufacturing method, the global industrial tubes market is studied across Seamless and Welded. Among all these manufacturing method, the Seamless is projected to hold the largest market share while the Seamless has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Stainless Steel: The highest growing material for the global industrial tubes market”

On the basis of material, the global industrial tubes market is studied across Alloy Steel, Brass, Carbon Steel, Non-Steel, and Stainless Steel. Among all these material, the Stainless Steel is projected to hold the largest market share while the Alloy Steel has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Mechanical Tubes: The highest growing type for the global industrial tubes market”

On the basis of type, the global industrial tubes market is studied across Heat Exchanger Tubes, Hydraulic & Instrumentation Tubes, Mechanical Tubes, Process Pipes, and Structural Tubes. Among all these type, the Mechanical Tubes is projected to hold the largest market share while the Process Pipes has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Oil & Gas and Petrochemical: The highest growing industry for the global industrial tubes market”

On the basis of industry, the global industrial tubes market is studied across Automotive, Chemicals, Construction, Mechanical & Engineering, and Oil & Gas and Petrochemical. Among all these industry, the Oil & Gas and Petrochemical has captured the maximum market share while the Chemicals has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Europe, Middle East & Africa: The highest growing geography for the global industrial tubes market”

On the basis of geography, the global industrial tubes market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Europe, Middle East & Africa is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Acciai Speciali Terni S.P.A.: The potential growing player for the global industrial tubes market”

The key players profiled in the global industrial tubes market are Acciai Speciali Terni S.P.A., Divine Tubes Pvt. Ltd, Eisenbau Kramer Gmbh, Halcor, Heavy Metals & Tubes Ltd., Hutmen S.A., Jindal Saw Ltd., Kme Germany Gmbh & Co Kg, Macsteel, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Ratnamani Metal & Tubes Ltd., Sandvik AB, Sanghvi Overseas, Ssp Corporation, Tata Steel, Tenaris, Tmk, Tubos Apolo, Vallourec S.A., and Wieland.

