Global Long Acting Beta2 – Agonists Drugs Market Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Long-acting beta2-agonists are bronchodilators, a class of asthma medication, taken on a daily basis to relax the smooth muscle lining of bronchial tubes, the airways that carry air to the lungs. It allows the tubes to stay open for a longer period of time to help breathe easily. Long acting beta2-agonists are used to open narrow airways and prevent asthma attacks. These are used in dry powder or metered-dose inhalers. According to the FDA guidelines, long acting beta2-agonists should not be used without being combined with inhaled corticosteroid. Examples of inhaled steroids are Qvar, Flovent, Budesonide, Azmacort, Asmanex, and Aerobid. The most commonly prescribed long acting beta2-agonists are Salmeterol (Serevent), Formoterol (Foradil and Perforomist), and Arformoterol (Brovana).

Long acting beta2-agonists are considered primary drugs of choice to control chronic asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), as these make breathing easier. The usage of long acting beta2-agonists in adults with persistent asthma results in improved lung function. Increasing the dose of inhaled corticosteroids results in less use of quick-relief medicines and improves lung function and symptoms.

Ability of the drug to control asthma and rise in the population suffering from asthma and chronic diseases such as COPD are expected to drive the global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market. According to the World Health organization (WHO), in 2015, nearly 383,000 people died due to asthma. Many asthma-related deaths occur in low- and lower-middle income countries. It also stated that approximately 235 million people are presently suffering from asthma and it is a common disease among children.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8319

Moreover, in 2015, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease accounted for 3 million deaths across the world, approximately 5% of all the deaths. The primary cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is exposure to tobacco smoke, either passive or active. The market is expected to expand due to popularity of and preference for long acting beta2-agonists drugs. However, patent and exclusivity expiry of top selling drugs such as Serevent is likely to restrain the global market. The global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Based on distribution channel, the global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016 owing to increase in prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. COPD is the third leading cause of death in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 6.4% i.e., 15.7 million, people in the U.S. reported that they had been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. CDC also stated that nearly 18.4 million people, 7.6% of the total population, aged 18 years and above in the U.S. currently suffer from asthma. Europe accounted for the second largest market share in 2016 owing to increase in prevalence of asthma. According to Asthma U.K., nearly 5.4 million people in the U.K., 1.1 million children (1 in 11) and 4.3 million adults (1 in 12), are currently diagnosed with asthma. The market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to increasing population and air pollution.

Key players operating in the global long acting beta2-agonists drugs market include AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Request For TOC [email protected] https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8319

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/8319/long-acting-beta-agonists-market-research-reports

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.