Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Growth and Emerging Trends in the Industry 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Meningococcal Vaccines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global meningococcal vaccines market. Advancements in healthcare, increase in awareness and education through various non-profit organizations, and a rise in patient awareness and health care expenditure are key factors that are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global market has been classified into polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccines, combination vaccines, and Men B vaccines. The polysaccharide vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Menomune, Mencevax, NmVac4, and others. The conjugate vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Menactra, Menveo, NeisVac-C, Nimenrix, Meningitec, Menjugate, MenAfriVac, and NmVac4-DT. The combination vaccines segment has been further split into MenHibrix, and Menitorix. The Men B vaccines segment has been further sub-segmented into Bexsero, and Trumenba. Based on end-user, the market has been classified into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global meningococcal vaccines market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Sanofi SA, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Nuron Biotech, JN-International Medical Corporation, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Baxter International, and Biomed Pvt. Ltd.

