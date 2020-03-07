Global Micro-Pump Market Report 2019 – Industry to Witness a Healthy Growth by 2027 | New Study

Introduction

Globally the market for micro-pump is increasing rapidly. Micro-pumps have been playing a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry for the last few years. Especially in processes such as drug discovery, development, and delivery. The ability of micro-pump to provide a controlled flow of fluids and controlled delivery of drug dosage into the body of the patients are the major factors boosting the demand for such techniques. This has led to improved healthcare management and better medical outcomes. Growing demand for micro-pump technology in the medical and pharmaceutical industry has played an important role in the growth of the micro-pump market

The micro-pump market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of mechanical and non-mechanical. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, medical devices, in-vitro diagnostics, and others.

Globally the market for micro-pump is expected to grow at the rate of about 17.2% from 2016 to 2027.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: Advanced Microfluidics SA, Alldoo Micropump, Bio-Chem Fluidics, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Dolomite Centre Ltd, IDEX Corporation, KNF Neuberger Inc., Microfluidica LLC, Servoflo Corporation, Takasago Electric Inc., TOPS Industry & Technology Co. Ltd., World Precision Instruments, Xavitech and others.

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, industry, and end users.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19145

Target Audience

> Micro pump manufacturers.

> Micro pump equipment suppliers

> Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Laboratories

> Independent Research Laboratories

> Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> The micro-pump global market and is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2027.

> Mechanical micro-pumps hold the largest share of 66.3% of the micro-pump market.

> North America holds the largest market share of 55.2% of micro-pump market and is anticipated to reach $3.02 billion by the end of forecast period.

> Pharmaceutical Industry holds the largest market share of 54.6% in 2015, and expected to continue the similar growth throughout the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

America

> North America

Europe

Western Europe

> Germany

> France

> Italy

> Spain

> UK

> Rest of Western Europe

> Eastern Europe

Asia

> China

> India

> Japan

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia

Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19145

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.4.1 Assumptions

1.4.2 Limitations

1.5 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Material Mix Changes Providing Opportunities for New Players

3.2.2 Increase in Global Demand for Point of Care Testing

3.2.3 Rising Awareness about Importance of Controlled Drug Delivery

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 Geometrical and Surface Chemistry Issues

3.3.2 Adherence to Stringent Regulatory Requirements

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 New Product Innovations

3.4.2 Rise in Partnerships and Collaborations

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Global Micro-Pump Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mechanical Micro-pump

5.2.1 Piezoelectric micro-pump

5.2.2 Syringe Pump

5.2.3 Peristaltic Pump

5.3 Non-mechanical Micro-pump

6 Global Micro-Pump Market, By Industry

6.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

6.2 Medical Devices

6.3 In Vitro Diagnostics

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=19145

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]