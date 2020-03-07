Global Microfluids Devices Market is expected to reach USD 13,244.5 million by 2024 | Report Ocean Published

Globally, the market for microfluidic devices is gaining significant importance due to growing R&D investment in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and increasing point of care testing demand.

The total microfluidic devices market is expected to reach USD 13,244.5 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecasted period.

The global microfluidic devices market is segmented on the basis of industry, materials and applications. Microfluidic devices market has been segmented on the basis of industry which comprises of in-vitro diagnostics, pharmaceutical, medical devices. In-Vitro diagnostics segment accounted for the largest market share registering USD 1,079.7 million in 2015 and expected to reach at USD 6,575.6 million by 2024 at the CAGR of 19.5% from 2016-2024

On the materials, market is segmented into polymer, glass, silicon. Of which, glass is the fastest growing segment globally, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% during forecasted period

On the basis of application, market is segmented into clinical and veterinary diagnostics, point of care, analytical devices, drug delivery, environmental and industrial applications. Pharmaceutical and life science research segment commands maximum share of microfluidic devices market in 2015 registering USD 527.4 million in the same years and is expected to reach USD 2,924.9 million in 2024

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share of global microfluidic devices market, registering USD 969.2 million in 2015 and expected to reach at USD 4,885.7 million by 2024. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% during forecasted period

Key Players

The leading market players in the global microfluidics devices market include Abbott, Agilent technologies, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, Dolomite Centre, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fluidigm Corporation, Micronit microfluidics, Raindance Technologies, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH and others.

Study objectives

> To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global microfluidics devices market

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on channels, applications, and regions for the global microfluidics devices market.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influences the global microfluidics devices market

> To provide detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global microfluidics devices market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Pharmaceutical Suppliers

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

> Reaserch companies

Key Findings

> The Microfluidic devices global market and is expected to reach USD 13.24 million by 2024

> In-vitro diagnostics industry holds the largest share of 50.6% of the market.

> North America holds the largest market share of 45.4% of microfluidic devices market and is anticipated to reach USD 4,885.70 million by the end of forecast period

> Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 22.90% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

