Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market 2019 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators And Forecast To 2025

Near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) is a technique used for the imaging purpose in different branches of science such as clinical medicine, emergency medicine and other areas of in institutes and laboratories where it gives sufficient information about the structure of a compound and measure the oxygenation status of human tissue non-invasively. Recently, near infrared spectroscopy has become an important technique process of analysis in the pharmaceutical industry for quality control and raw material testing. Apart from pharmaceutical companies, near infrared technology is getting accepted in other fields, such as biotechnology, food analysis, genetics & genomics analysis, proteomic research, insect detection, forensic lab application and crime detection. In medical science, the near infrared spectroscopy is a valuable tool for analysis.

Infrared spectroscopy has a significant value in clinical chemistry and non-invasive diagnostics. For instance, it may be used in setting up of reagent-free multi-parameter assays for various biofluids by using the mid-infrared spectra.

Nanoliter sample volumes in dry film measurements can be utilized for patient self-monitoring systems and other systems such as point of care instruments; fiber-optic accessories can be an option for assisting the device miniaturization, which makes the tool more user-friendly.

Various other devices are recently brought into the market that utilizes continuous blood glucose monitoring for critically ill patients. Near-infrared radiation is applied in assays of skin for noninvasive glucose quantification and diabetes screening. For diagnosis and other research perspectives the near-infrared spectroscopy can be useful for a long term as it has more accurate and specific results. Thus, an increase in demand for specific tests and quality purpose are the factors that are expected to favor the market for demand of near-infrared spectroscopy.

Global Near-infrared spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of industry type and modality

Segmentation by industry type Pharmaceutical Chemical Industry Agriculture

Segmentation by modality Hand Held Bench Top



Near-infrared spectroscopy has potential for improving the monitoring and control of pharmaceutical processes quality assurance.

The requirement of less or no consumables makes the technique more on demand, and non-destructive and non-invasive measurements are some factors that are expected to provide traction to the market in the near future. Other market driving factors such as continuous real-time data can be obtained along with the identification accuracy for a pure compound makes it a better option for qualitative research in various branches of science. The gradual growth in atomic and molecular physics are projected to support the market for near infrared spectroscopy as they use the technique in determining the energy states of atoms by observing the light absorbed or emitted during the change in state.

However, there are some factors that impede the market for near infrared spectroscopy and slows down the growth. Factors such as the machines are expensive that makes less focus on developing techniques for detection tests by companies due to less profitability, and lack of awareness among physicians are some of the factors that could hamper the growth of the global Near-infrared spectroscopy market.

By region, near-infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global near-infrared spectroscopy market due to extensive use of the technology in research and development process followed by Western Europe and Japan in Asia Pacific region. However, growth in other Asian regions is projected to grow with an increase in demand for research process due to the economic environment and availability of resources.

Some of the player in the near infrared spectroscopy devices market are Bruker, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Metrohm, PerkinElmer, Inc, Edinburgh Instruments Ltd

