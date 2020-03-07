Global Silica based Matting Agents Market 2019: spectator steady growth by 2025 according to Expert Reviews & Analysis

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Silica based Matting Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Matting agents help control the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. These agents are fine particles that are dispersed in paint and coating formulations in such a way that they scatter the light falling on the surface in a desired, defined manner. This helps achieve matte finish or reduce the gloss of the surface on which they are applied. Silica is a major raw material used in the manufacture of matting agents. Precipitated silica and fumed silica are two key types of processed silica that are employed in the manufacture of matting agents. Silica-based matting agents have high efficiency in terms of matting power.

Coatings containing silica-based matting agents are recoatable. These agents are employed in all coating systems, except powder coatings. There are primarily two types of silica-based matting agents: untreated silica-based matting agents and wax after-treated silica-based matting agents. Both the types are used in various coating applications. Demand for silica-based matting agents has been increasing in wood and industrial coating applications.

Based on type, the global silica-based matting agents market has been segmented into precipitated silica, fumed silica, natural silica, silica gel, perlite, and flux-calcined diatomaceous earth. Precipitated silica is the dominant segment of the silica-based matting agents market. The segment is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Demand for silica-based matting agents in the natural silica segment is estimated to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as it is natural and environmentally friendly.

Based on technology, the global silica-based matting agents market has been divided into solvent-based, water-based, and others (including powder and UV-cured). Water-based silica-based matting agents are eco-friendly and are used in paints & coating applications. They generate negligible VOC emissions. As a result, they are referred to as eco-friendly. Water-based silica-based matting agents possess excellent compatibility with water-based resins. The segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global silica-based matting agents market. The global market for silica-based matting agents is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are Evonik Industries AG, W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn, PPG Industries, Inc., PQ Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Imerys, and Akzo Nobel N.V. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

