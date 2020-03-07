Global Silicone Surfactants Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019

The demand within the global market for silicone surfactants has been rising on account of their wide-scale application and utility. The unusual properties of these surfactants are the primary reason behind their application in multiple domains and industrial processes. Silicone surfactants consist of a range of permethylated siloxane hydrophobic groups that are coupled with other polar groups. These surfactants are also referred to as supper wetting/spreading agents, and are superior to conventional surfaces in their ability to lower surface tension..

Silicone surfactants, also known as Super Wetting/Spreading Agents, lower surface tension beyond that of conventional nonionic surfactants. There are two types of silicone surfactants: (i) water-soluble, which spreads the water droplet prior to drying, and (ii) oil-soluble, which spreads the oil fraction of a spray droplet after the water has evaporated. Some silicone surfactants can be blended with co-surfactants to minimize excess evaporation and run-off.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the silicone surfactants market in 2018 and is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the regions personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture end-use industries, particularly in China and India. The region is a lucrative market for personal care products, polyurethane foams, and agrochemicals, among others.

Global Silicone Surfactants market size will increase to 210 Million US$ by 2025, from 120 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicone Surfactants.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Silicone Surfactants capacity, production, value, price and market share of Silicone Surfactants in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

Dow Corning

Momentive Performance Materials

Wacker Chemie

Innospec

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Siltech

Ele

Elkem

Supreme Silicones

Silibase Silicone

Jiangsu Maysta Chemical

Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicone Surfactants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Silicone Surfactants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

