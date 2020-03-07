The global smart harvest market is expected to grow from USD 8,436.85 million 2017 to USD 19,369.68 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.61%.

“High cost and availability associated with farm labor is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of smart harvest market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are high cost and availability associated with farm labor, cost efficiency associated with smart harvest systems, advanced technologies to improve farming profitability, and government enforcement to propel the adoption of smart harvest systems. However, some factors such as and high initial capital investment may hinder the market growth. The global smart harvest market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as potential for simpler harvest technologies in the developing countries, automated harvesting robots for precision farming, and integration of ai and big data in farming. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and limited technical knowledge possessed by farmers. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global smart harvest market market.”Hardware: The highest growing component for the global smart harvest market”

On the basis of component, the global smart harvest market is studied across Hardware and Software. Among all these component, the Hardware is projected to hold the largest market share while the Software has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Vegetables: The highest growing crop for the global smart harvest market”

On the basis of crop, the global smart harvest market is studied across Fruits and Vegetables. Among all these crop, the Vegetables is projected to hold the largest market share while the Fruits has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Greenhouses: The highest growing operation site for the global smart harvest market”

On the basis of operation site, the global smart harvest market is studied across Greenhouses, Indoor Farming, and On-Field. Among all these operation site, the Greenhouses is projected to hold the largest market share while the On-Field has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Europe, Middle East & Africa: The highest growing geography for the global smart harvest market”

On the basis of geography, the global smart harvest market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Europe, Middle East & Africa is dominating the market with highest market size.

“AVL Motion B.V.: The potential growing player for the global smart harvest market”

The key players profiled in the global smart harvest market are AVL Motion B.V., Abundant Robotics, Agrobot, Cerescon B.V., Deere & Company, Dogtooth Technologies, Energid Technologies Corporation, Exabit Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ffrobotics, Harvest Automation, Harvest Croo, Iron Ox, KMS Projects Ltd., Metomotion, Octinion BVBA, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Root AI, Smart Harvest Ltd., and Vision Robotics Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global smart harvest market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global smart harvest market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global smart harvest market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global smart harvest market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global smart harvest market.

