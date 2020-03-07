Global Spout Containers Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2028

Rigid containers are used for packaging across wide variety of industries like food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and other consumer goods as well as a wide range of industries. Spout containers are a specific type of containers which are mainly designed for packaging of liquid and compressed gas substances but also used for storage of semiliquid and semisolid substances. These containers are generally used for packaging of chemicals, compressed gases like natural gas and gasoline, fuels like petrol, diesel etc. As the concern of individual consumer and environment safety is growing worldwide, packaging industries are using advanced packaging technologies such as spout containers. These containers with leakage proof and secure features have the advantage of dispensing of substances easily and efficiently.Spout containers are made up of materials like metal, glass, plastic or paper. These containers have key features such as high durability, tamper proof and reliability.

Spout Containers: Market Dynamics

Growing automobile, explosives and energy market stimulates the need for high safety spout containers. Some of the developed and developing counties around the world have strict regulations on packaging hazardous substances such as chemicals, fuels including petrol, diesel, natural gas, gasoline and others.

These more sophisticated features demand high technology cost as part of manufacturing cost, but as the demand is growing worldwide mass production takes care of this cost.The other favorable factor is the availability of recycling technology, which helps in cutting raw material cost which we estimate to be around 45% of the manufacturing cost. Growing concerns pertaining to health, hygiene, transportation and safety is resulting into steady demand for spout containers. Spout container prices are fluctuating due to the variations in foreign exchange rate, raw material prices, and high technology costs. New entrants and substitute products and increased competition are threats for the growth of some manufactures located in regions with high labor and production coasts. As the overall spout containers market is growing with high demand, there is a requirement for advanced, safe and efficient packaging design technologies. Many next generation companies are entering into packaging design solutions and services to enhance safety and efficiency. Key players in spout containers market leverage the advantage of change in packaging design technology space.

Spout Containers: Market Segmentation

The spout containers market is segmented on the basis of material, application and packaging design technology. On the basis of material type, the global spout container market is segmented into plastic (polyester, polyvinyl, polycarbonate, and polypropylene), metal, glass and others. On the basis of application, the global spouts containers market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, homecare, personal care and cosmetics, fuel and others. Demand for spout containers from application segments such as food and beverage, fuel, chemicals & gas is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global spouts containers market. The food and beverage segment in the global spout containers market is further sub-segmented into frozen food, snacks, dairy products, bakery & confectionary, microwaveable food products, others and beverages. The fuel, chemicals and gas packaging segment in the global spout containers market is further sub-segmented into hazardous substances and nonhazardous substances. On the basis of packaging design technology, the global spout containers market is segmented into premium and non-premium spout containers.

Spout Containers Market: Regional outlook

Spout Containers market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. APEJ and Japan are collectively expected to represent higher demand for spout containers. The reason for this is recent change in region wise energy consumption trends.

Changing lifestyle, changing food habits, increased per capita income of consumers in APEJ is driving the demand for spout containers. Manufacturers are exploring innovative options to make the spout containers look more reliable and attractive and positively impact the sales of spout containers in APEJ region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness sluggish growth and over the forecast period.

Spout Containers Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global spout containers market are Midwest Can Company & Container Specialties Inc., Sun Packaging Systems, Rieke Packaging Systems, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Bago Cans Pvt. Ltd.

